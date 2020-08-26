Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea addresses state of the city in a time of COVID-19

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea’s State of the City address covered what now seem like the tale of two Roanokes: the pre-COVID-19 Roanoke and everything since.
The pre-pandemic Roanoke saw record tourism growth and hotel demand, more downtown development and job growth. The pandemic-era Roanoke has dealt with states of emergency, local businesses struggling to survive, schools going online and city leaders figuring out ways to plug budget holes while still delivering essential services.
The mayor also addressed the city’s racial strife, which boiled over this spring in protest following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Lea said that pre-pandemic life in Roanoke “may seem like a lifetime ago.” Still, he hailed the city’s response to pandemic-related problems, as the Roanoke City Council oversaw committees and task forces that prioritized the allocation of more than $7 million in emergency federal grants.
After the city shut down in March in the face of the pandemic, “for the next few months, time seemed to stand still,” Lea said. “But Roanoke leadership was not standing still.”
The setting of Lea’s State of the City address, his fifth since being elected as mayor in 2016, was affected by the pandemic. In normal times, Lea’s speech would have come before a roomful of business executives and civic leaders at Hotel Roanoke. But Wednesday’s 30-minute address, still technically hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, was held in council chambers before an audience of media and a few others. The speech was livestreamed over Facebook and carried live by RVTV (Cox Channel 3).
The speech also comes at another unusual time — during a mayoral campaign. In past years, city elections would have been held in May and the winners would have started their new terms July 1. But city the council approved moving those elections to November. That means the address comes barely two months before voters choose between Lea and challenger David Bowers, a former Democratic mayor turned independent.
Lea began by crediting city employees for continuing to provide city services during the pandemic, and he thanked local businesses “who have had to seemingly invent new ways of conducting their business every day as this pandemic continues.”
The mayor noted that 2020 began with promise, as the city prepared for construction of Fire Station No. 7 in Raleigh Court, the planning of a health care clinic in the newly remodeled Fallon Park Elementary School and high expectations for a nationally recognized Ironman 70.3 Virginia's Blue Ridge Triathlon that was coming to the Roanoke Valley. Last year was the busiest in 20 years for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
Then came COVID-19.
As schools, businesses and daily life for many Roanokers came to a halt, city leaders “were busy engaging our citizens and making plans for our response to the crisis,” Lea said.
The city established a plan called Roanoke Star City Strong: Response, Recovery and Resiliency, which established a framework for reopening, supporting people and businesses in need and finding ways to sustain an economic recovery.
“During the stay-at-home order [issued by Gov. Ralph Northam], members of city council held virtual community conversations to hear from stakeholders in healthcare agencies, businesses, faith-based organizations, hospitality, and nonprofits,” Lea said. “These conversations helped us understand what our community saw as obstacles, and what they needed to recover from the impact of COVID-19.”
Lea also said that before the pandemic, Roanoke had increased the number of insured people through Medicaid expansion. Roanoke Public Libraries also filled a need by serving 37,491 meals through its Feed and Read program, an increase of over 800% in five years.
The mayor lauded the city’s energy and cost savings by cutting energy consumption in 30 buildings by 23%, which saved the city $400,000, Lea said. He also noted completion of infrastructure projects that included redevelopment at River’s Edge Sports Complex, Colonial Avenue improvements and more than $18 million in stormwater projects.
On the public safety front, Lea commended the hiring of Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman, the second Black chief in Roanoke history. Lea did not mention the protests of May 30, which happened six days after Floyd died in Minneapolis as a police officer kept a knee on his neck. During Roanoke’s day and night of protests, police used pepper spray against some people who had marched downtown following a peaceful program at Washington Park.
A group called No Justice No Peace later demanded that city council cut funding for Roanoke police, but the council, after sometimes emotional debate, made no changes to the budget following the protests.
Roanoke has had a series of shootings this summer, including seven in eight days in July. Lea said that the city is committed to decreasing shootings, and he mentioned that a gun violence task force meets regularly. Roanoke has had nine homicides this year, including two shooting-related deaths in the past week.
Lea, the second African-American mayor in Roanoke’s history, did mention racial issues and the “challenges we face as a result of the centuries of racism present in our country and right here in Roanoke.
“Our city’s history includes lynchings, redlining, urban renewal, and [monuments] to hatred. For a number of years, my fellow council members and I have worked to address these.”
The city council is in the process of permanently removing the memorial to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from downtown Roanoke. The city also created an Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board to address economic inequities and will work on making equity part of the city’s comprehensive plan.
“This means that every transportation decision, land use decision, housing decision made as we go forward as a city will consider how it helps or hurts those in our community, before we act, ensuring everyone in our city has the opportunity to live in a safe and vibrant environment and have access to success, regardless of their skin color or ZIP code,” Lea said.
Lea expressed confidence that Roanoke would overcome the hardships created by the pandemic.
"Roanoke is not limited by its circumstances, but is always looking to rise above the situation and do our best for the people who live in our community," the mayor said.
