Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea addresses state of the city in a time of COVID-19

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea’s State of the City address covered what now seem like the tale of two Roanokes: the pre-COVID-19 Roanoke and everything since.

The pre-pandemic Roanoke saw record tourism growth and hotel demand, more downtown development and job growth. The pandemic-era Roanoke has dealt with states of emergency, local businesses struggling to survive, schools going online and city leaders figuring out ways to plug budget holes while still delivering essential services.

The mayor also addressed the city’s racial strife, which boiled over this spring in protest following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Lea said that pre-pandemic life in Roanoke “may seem like a lifetime ago.” Still, he hailed the city’s response to pandemic-related problems, as the Roanoke City Council oversaw committees and task forces that prioritized the allocation of more than $7 million in emergency federal grants.

After the city shut down in March in the face of the pandemic, “for the next few months, time seemed to stand still,” Lea said. “But Roanoke leadership was not standing still.”