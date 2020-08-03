Roanoke mayoral candidate Bowers says he does not favor demands to defund police

Roanoke mayoral candidate David Bowers acknowledged that the Black Lives Matter movement has “awakened my consciousness,” but he does not favor some of the group’s efforts that include defunding local police departments.
In a Zoom news conference with reporters on Monday, Bowers, a former Roanoke mayor running as an independent against Democratic incumbent Sherman Lea, also said that prior to the killing of George Floyd, “I would have thought Black-white relations in Roanoke were pretty good.”
Floyd’s death on May 25 while in custody of police in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests, including marches throughout Virginia and confrontations between protesters and police in Roanoke. Since then, demonstrators have called for structural changes to local policing and issues of race and economic equity in Roanoke.
In a news conference billed as “On Race Relations in Roanoke,” Bowers said his three priorities in dealing with racial problems would be peace and harmony, law and order, and equal justice for all. He called for racial unity in the city.
“It doesn’t sound right to me to say [to Black people] ‘I hear you;’ that sounds paternalistic to me,” Bowers said. “Instead I would say ‘This is us.’ … This is about all of us.”
Bowers, a Democrat turned independent, touted his lifetime membership in the NAACP, as well as a 2007 award from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, as testaments to his support of African American residents and issues.
However, Bowers said, “I do not support Black Lives Matters activists’ agenda. I would not defund the police. I would refund the police.”
Protests swept the United States following Floyd’s death, including a large march in Roanoke on May 30 during which Roanoke police deployed pepper spray and pepper balls on some members of the crowd. Since then, a group called No Justice No Peace has frequently criticized police and demanded that Roanoke leaders cut funding for law enforcement and the Roanoke City Jail, remove school resource officers from public schools and make other policing changes.
So far, government and school officials have rebuffed calls to reduce public safety funding or eliminate officers from schools. Other changes have been approved, such as the city council’s creation of a permanent Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board to deal with economic inequality.
Other more symbolic acts have also occurred. Local artists banded together with city approval to paint the vivid “End Racism Now” mural along Campbell Avenue last month. The city council is moving forward with its plan to permanently remove the Robert E. Lee Confederate memorial from Lee Plaza, even though the granite monument is no longer standing after it was toppled July 23; a Roanoke man has been charged in the incident. The council will hold a public hearing on the memorial’s removal plan on Aug. 17.
Roanoke’s mayoral and city council elections are Nov. 3, the same day as the presidential and congressional elections. Both Lea, Roanoke's second African American mayor, and Bowers, who is white, have stressed their support for local law enforcement. Lea has said that he does not favor defunding local police, but is willing to reexamine the city’s budget priorities when it comes to public safety. He was also part of a unanimous council vote to begin the process of removing the Lee memorial on July 6.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.