Roanoke mayoral candidate Bowers says he does not favor demands to defund police

Roanoke mayoral candidate David Bowers acknowledged that the Black Lives Matter movement has “awakened my consciousness,” but he does not favor some of the group’s efforts that include defunding local police departments.

In a Zoom news conference with reporters on Monday, Bowers, a former Roanoke mayor running as an independent against Democratic incumbent Sherman Lea, also said that prior to the killing of George Floyd, “I would have thought Black-white relations in Roanoke were pretty good.”

Floyd’s death on May 25 while in custody of police in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests, including marches throughout Virginia and confrontations between protesters and police in Roanoke. Since then, demonstrators have called for structural changes to local policing and issues of race and economic equity in Roanoke.

In a news conference billed as “On Race Relations in Roanoke,” Bowers said his three priorities in dealing with racial problems would be peace and harmony, law and order, and equal justice for all. He called for racial unity in the city.

“It doesn’t sound right to me to say [to Black people] ‘I hear you;’ that sounds paternalistic to me,” Bowers said. “Instead I would say ‘This is us.’ … This is about all of us.”