Roanoke mayoral candidates spar over records in online debate

Lobbing barbed phrases such as “tell the truth” and “take back city hall” at one another, Roanoke’s candidates for mayor sparred in a frequently contentious online debate Thursday afternoon, their last meeting before Election Day.
Facing off virtually in a forum that was about as combative as a Zoom meeting could be, Mayor Sherman Lea and challenger David Bowers — former Democratic allies who served side by side on the Roanoke City Council for eight years when Bowers was mayor — defended their own records as longtime public servants, while criticizing each other sometimes in personal terms.
Much of the hourlong video debate, sponsored by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and moderated by WSLS-TV (Channel 10) news anchorman John Carlin, focused on familiar, ongoing issues such the city’s battle with COVID-19, future economic plans and the controversy over where to open a new bus station. However, the candidates spent the early part of the debate pointing out well-publicized controversies each man has endured.
Lea, a first-term Democratic mayor who has been a council member for 16 years, brought up Bowers’ now-infamous 2015 statement as mayor when he favorably compared the rejection of resettling Syrian refugees to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s imprisonment of Japanese-Americans in encampments during World War II. The statement, which Bowers has publicly apologized for, brought national and international scorn to the former mayor and to the city.
Bowers repeated Thursday that he had apologized for issuing that statement five years ago. “I had 16 good years as mayor and one bad week,” said Bowers, who served as mayor from 1992 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2016.
Bowers then criticized Lea’s work on the Virginia Parole Board, which was found to have violated its own polices during an investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General earlier this year. Bowers specifically mentioned the board’s decision to release “a murderer of a Richmond police officer.”
That person released was Vincent Martin, who was sentenced in 1980 to life in prison for killing Richmond police officer Michael Connors. The inspector general’s report said that the board had not followed the law or proper procedures during its decision to release Martin.
Lea said Bowers was “totally wrong” about the board’s decision, and said that he is forbidden from commenting on parole cases by state law. Virginia Parole Board votes are not made public by law.
“My opponent doesn’t even know the vote,” said Lea, who spent 35 years working for the Virginia Department of Corrections in probation and parole before retiring in 2012. He has served as a political appointee on the parole board for six years.
The testiness of Thursday’s video debate, with each candidate speaking from separate locations via the Zoom video platform, stood as a contrast to the previous debate Oct. 14, when the two sat spaced apart at the same table during a relatively reserved debate hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke.
As Carlin worked calmly to hold the candidates to their two minutes of allotted time for each answer on Thursday, allowing them 30 seconds for occasional rebuttals, the debate eventually centered on economic and pandemic-related issues.
Lea repeated his assertion that the city had been doing well during his time as mayor before COVID-19 forced schools and businesses to close. He credited city council, city staff and Roanoke citizens for coming together and finding ways to plug holes in the municipal budget and to allocate federal emergency funds equitably.
“The last four years prior to this pandemic have been some of the best years we’ve had in this city,” Lea said.
Bowers, a former Democratic mayor now running as an independent, also commended city staff for its response to the pandemic, but he repeated that the council needs “a new direction for the Star City” and urged voters to elect four new council members, which would include a new mayor, on Election Day.
Bowers has spent much of his campaign criticizing Roanoke's city council for what he believes are backroom deals involving economic projects, especially a proposed new bus station and a downtown development at the current facility on Campbell Avenue. The city’s plan to build a new transit center along Salem Avenue was resisted by business owners and residents, and was rejected by the Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals in August. The city plans to pursue a rezoning that would allow the station to be built at that location anyway, although Lea said that public hearings would be held as part of the process.
Bowers again lamented that a Charlotte, North Carolina, developer had pulled the plug on a large retail development across Interstate 581 from Valley View Mall, and that he would seek to restart the project. Lea noted that city council members had met with the developer about the proposal, but that the developer pulled the plans after residents of a nearby neighborhood opposed the project and the Roanoke Planning Commission, an advisory body to the council, voiced its own worries.
Lea bristled at Bowers’ criticism of the current council, which includes two other members with whom Bowers served over the years, saying Bowers had “done your best to impugn the integrity” of the council, and that “your temperament was less than what it should have been” when Bowers was mayor.
Bowers was irked when Lea told Bowers to "be truthful in your comments." Bowers replied: "David Bowers may be a lot of things, imperfect as I am, [but] I am not untruthful."
The entire debate can be viewed on the Roanoke Regional Chamber's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RoanokeChamber.
