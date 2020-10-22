Roanoke mayoral candidates spar over records in online debate

As Carlin worked calmly to hold the candidates to their two minutes of allotted time for each answer on Thursday, allowing them 30 seconds for occasional rebuttals, the debate eventually centered on economic and pandemic-related issues.

Lea repeated his assertion that the city had been doing well during his time as mayor before COVID-19 forced schools and businesses to close. He credited city council, city staff and Roanoke citizens for coming together and finding ways to plug holes in the municipal budget and to allocate federal emergency funds equitably.

“The last four years prior to this pandemic have been some of the best years we’ve had in this city,” Lea said.

Bowers, a former Democratic mayor now running as an independent, also commended city staff for its response to the pandemic, but he repeated that the council needs “a new direction for the Star City” and urged voters to elect four new council members, which would include a new mayor, on Election Day.