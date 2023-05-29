Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A slow-moving but persistent rain storm that drenched southwestern Virginia Sunday and Monday didn’t stop two Roanoke traditions from drawing crowds.

Music fans were allowed to bring umbrellas to the music festival at Elmwood Park Sunday, and Memorial Day observance services Monday moved indoors. Perry C. “Ace” Taylor Jr., a retired U.S. Army solider and president of the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council, said veterans always have a backup plan.

“If it ain't raining, we ain't training. That's a saying. Nothing stops,” Taylor said after leading a Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning inside Greene Memorial United Methodist Church on 2nd Street Southwest in downtown Roanoke. “We already had a backup plan, and we even have a backup plan to the backup plan. We just want this holiday to go well, and we just want those who are faithful to remember that it's still going on no matter what.”

The event is traditionally held across the street, at the Roanoke War Memorial. Last year’s memorial service was held outdoors. But Phil Hysell, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg, said the transition from spring to summer is typically marked by rain.

“It actually hit a high of 88 degrees with no rain last Memorial Day,” Hysell said Monday. “The week prior to Memorial Day last year, Roanoke did report over two inches rain and then accumulated another 1.14 inches of rain the next day.”

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a flash flood warning Monday morning for northeastern Floyd County, western Franklin County and southeastern Roanoke County until about 3:30 p.m. Some areas put on alert for flash flooding included Boones Mill, Copper Hill, Ferrum, Bent Mountain, Callaway, Check and Wirtz.

“All the rain and inclement weather that we've experienced over the past 24 to 36 hours is due to a really slow-moving, upper-level, low-pressure system just off the Carolina coast,” Hysell said Monday. “As this moisture pushed into our area yesterday, and especially overnight and early this morning, we saw rainfall totals typically between one to five inches of rain, especially across southeast West Virginia and southwest Virginia.”

The Roanoke Festival in the Park, first held in 1969 and organized annually on the Memorial Day weekend by the nonprofit Roanoke Festival in the Park Inc., marks the beginning of the summer for music fans nationwide. But it’s often visited by rain as an uninvited guest.

“We've got T-shirts printed in years past that said, 'It's raining. It must be time for Festival in the Park,' because we get rained on one and a half days every year on average,” Executive Director Skip Brown said Monday. “We lost two days this year. The shows go on rain or shine, and instead of 2,000 to 4,000 people sitting out there, we had 500 people.”

While the event drew a large crowd on Friday and Saturday, Brown said Sunday was “a complete loss.”

“We marvel at the number of people that walk up to do tickets. They wait until the day of, they look at the weather forecast and they decide if they're going to come or not,” the executive director said. “And so Friday we had lines. It was great. Saturday, all they talked about all day was 50%, and then it went to 90%, then it went to 60%. It was all over the map. And Sunday it was pretty much a dead downpour the whole day.”

The rain storm was incredibly slow moving, Hysell said, adding that showers were likely for Tuesday, and Wednesday through Friday have a 40% chance of rain.

“While we may see more opportunities for the sun to peek out later in the week, those scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will persist, and I think the clouds persist through the week,” Hysell said.

Weatherman Hysell encouraged motorists traveling on Monday to avoid flooded roadways, as "flooding is the number one storm related killer."

A series of traffic crashes on Interstate 81 caused major northbound backups Monday afternoon. Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Rick Garletts said there were four crashes at the 120 mile marker in Montgomery County, outside Christiansburg.

"I'm hearing there are 20 vehicles involved. It's unclear if there are any injuries at this time," Garletts wrote.

The Virginia Department of Transportation set up a detour at exit 118 C to route motorists around the incident, which included a tractor-trailer, according to 511virginia.org.

All north lanes were closed, and at one point backups extended about 12 miles. By about 3:30 p.m., the detour was removed and lanes reopened.

The rain and traffic may have discouraged some people from attending Memorial Day veteran services, but Taylor thanked those who showed up to listen and to pray Monday morning.

“I want to let you know that you are the faithful few, and if you're here, you're family. I appreciate you. I really do,” Tayor told the small crowd. “Without you, there is no us. And we must continue these traditions and, as I say, teach them and bring young people when we can. Otherwise, they won't be traditions long.”

Taylor said that when the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council started hosting a Memorial Day ceremony nearly 50 years ago, young families showed up with their children.

“They need to know the history. Because if they don't, sometimes we're doomed to repeat some things, some lessons we didn't learn,” the council president said. “We just need to tell those stories orally, just to let the young people know, America actually stands for something that means something. It's an ideal, but it's a good ideal. It really is.”