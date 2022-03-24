Roanoke museums announce new leaders

Downtown Roanoke's Virginia Museum of Transportation and the Science Museum of Western Virginia announced new leaders Thursday.

Mendy Flynn will be the transportation museum’s executive director. Mary Roberts Baako will be the science museum's executive director. Both were appointed by the respective boards of the museums.

Flynn is experienced in administration and nonprofit management, having worked for both local nonprofit and for-profit organizations during the past 35 years, according to a transportation museum announcement. She came to the museum in September 2015, where she started working in member and donor relations, then later added to her plate special events, rentals, community engagement, and human resources, among other responsibilities. She has served as deputy director since 2021 following the retirement of former deputy director, Don Moser in December 2020, and the departure of former executive director Christine Williams in June .

Flynn's first priority is to provide the best possible experience for visitors of all ages, according to the announcement.

“My goal is to continue moving the Museum forward by enhancing exhibits and programs to provide educational opportunities in an interactive way that engages visitors of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds," she said in the announcement. "The main objective is to educate the public on transportation past and present … it’s diversity, it’s role in our everyday lives and industry, as well as technology and innovation."

Flynn is a native of Salem and a graduate of Salem High School. She attended Radford University and Longwood University.

Meanwhile, at the science museum, Baako will succeed Rachel Hopkins following her departure to become the new CEO of Child Health Investment Project (CHIP).

A native to Roanoke, Baako holds a master's degree in International Negotiation and Dispute Resolution from Creighton University and has dedicated her career to education initiatives both domestically and abroad, having lived and worked in numerous countries in Africa and Asia, according to a science museum announcement.

“We have a two-pronged approach moving forward: modernize our exhibit floor with new and exciting ways to experience Science for all ages, and to expand our informal STEAM education programming so that our region can curate a thriving STEM-literate workforce and new pathways for economic mobility," said Baako in the announcement. “Science develops at such a rapid pace and we’re here to ensure the Roanoke Valley is a regional anchor for innovation.”