Roanoke NAACP branch reacts to death of Tyre Nichols

Shortly after Tyre Nichols' funeral Wednesday at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee, the Roanoke NAACP branch called on the Star City to become a "shining example" of a safe community with ethical policing.

"Brother Tyre Nichols' civil rights were violated. But we can't do anything about his civil rights right now. What we can do is make sure that nobody in the Roanoke Valley ever has to suffer like this," the NAACP branch president, Brenda Hale, said.

Hale was one of several local leaders and NAACP members to speak at a Wednesday afternoon press conference hosted by the NAACP branch's Youth Council at Roanoke's Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. The subject was Nichols' recent death, which has prompted a national reaction.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died Jan. 10, three days after he was beaten by a group of five Memphis police officers.

Hale spoke at the Roanoke Kiwanis Chapter meeting earlier in the day Wednesday, where she described Black deaths at the hands of police as an "epidemic of modern day lynching."

Members of the national media have drawn attention to the fact that the five officers who beat Nichols were Black. At the press conference Wednesday, Youth Council advisor Gloria Randolph King held that their race is unimportant, a point Roanoke Democratic Party officer and past Youth Council President Phazhon Nash also made.

"That doesn't matter," Nash said. "When you look at policing in America, it's built on a foundation of racism and slavery and slave patrols and enforcing Jim Crow era laws. When Black people ... say we want to do things like de-fund the police or say 'Black Lives Matter' versus blue lives, it's not that we're necessarily talking about the officers. We're talking about the fundamental institution that is law enforcement here in our country."

Hale thanked Roanoke Sheriff Antonio Hash and Roanoke Police Capt. Jamey Bowdel for participating in the NAACP press conference Wednesday afternoon. Bowdel came in the stead of city Police Chief Sam Roman, who was unable to attend due to a prior engagement.

"The chief is in Richmond right now. We have talked," Hale said. "We talk all the time, because we still must work hand in hand with the Roanoke City Police Department and the Roanoke City Sheriff's Department. ... We cannot stop because something bad happened in the country — even if something happened right here in Roanoke, Virginia, we must still work together."

Meanwhile, circling back to an idea proposed by Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea proposed in January, City Council Member Luke Priddy asked about the Youth Council's position on enforcing the youth curfew already on the city's books.

"I strongly oppose it. ... We do what we're supposed to," Youth Council President Jayvon Tucker said. "Why are we being punished for the few bad apples?"

Tucker was joined by Nash, who said the curfew — and the idea that someone is a certain type of person just because they are out late at night — is based on outdated thinking.

Herbert McDowell, who works security for Mt. Zion AME Church, went a step further.

"I've been locked up for 38 years. I see what's going on. ... Get these big guns off the streets, because we shouldn't have to fear a curfew," McDowell said.