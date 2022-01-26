Roanoke NAACP criticizes U.S. Senate's failure to pass voting rights legislation

Members of Roanoke’s NAACP Branch spoke out Wednesday in support of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which failed to pass a United States Senate vote last week.

The federal legislation, which was combined with the Freedom to Vote Act, would have significantly expanded voting access and restored key parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that have been weakened by Supreme Court rulings.

Roanoke NAACP Branch president Brenda Hale said that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 also did not pass its first time through Congress, so people must keep fighting for the right to vote.

“We will never tire of pursuing voting rights,” Hale said. “States have picked up the mantle from the 60s and created all types of hindrance, directed at African Americans, to impede them from voting.”

She said even in the Roanoke Valley, there are efforts to make voting inaccessible to people of color. Hale cited Roanoke County’s decision to relocate its elections office to Vinton.

The office is not located on a bus line and is more than half a mile from the nearest major roadway, making it difficult for people of color to access the services, Hale said.

Together, the two bills would have made Election Day a federal holiday, allowed for online same-day voter registration, a minimum of 15 days of early voting, and no-excuse mail voting. The bills would have restored voting rights to formerly incarcerated felons and required states to accept a wide range of non-photographic identification for voting.

The John Lewis Act, named for the Civil Rights Movement activist and long-time Georgia congressman who died in 2020, would have specifically reinstated the preclearance requirement from the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The provision in the original act required states with histories of discrimination to seek approval from the federal government before changing election policies.

The Supreme Court struck down that provision in 2013.

“All of this is a push to suppress the African American vote,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea told Wednesday's gathering at the Dumas Center. “We can’t be discouraged. They can knock us down, but we’re not going to stay down.”

The John Lewis Act created a new formula that would apply only to states who had multiple voting rights violations in the past 25 years.

Both pieces of legislation were unanimously blocked by Republicans in the Senate on Jan. 19.

Members of the NAACP Roanoke Branch’s youth council shared their frustrations that the legislation did not pass. Christion Bryant, youth council president, said he and other young people in the chapter will be focused on spreading education about voting, so that when people turn 18 they will be ready to register and vote.

Jayveon Tucker, second vice president, said he believes it is the job of legislators to protect everyone’s right to vote.

“To me, this was the government giving us the middle finger,” he said. “People don’t understand how critical it is to vote. It is not just a vote. It is a vote for a future, it is a vote for your descendants.”

