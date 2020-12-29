Roanoke NAACP to stream annual Jubilee Day

The Roanoke Branch NAACP will host its first virtual Jubilee Day celebration on Friday, the organization has announced.

The event, scheduled to begin at noon on New Year’s Day, will be viewable via Zoom but will require registration at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CxGxazzjQV63sWySKaIqoA. Registration can also be done by scanning the QR code found on the updated Jubilee Day flyer on the Roanoke NAACP’s Facebook page.

The annual program also will be streamed live on the Facebook page.

The Jubilee Day celebration commemorates the Jan. 1, 1863, issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Minister Archie Freeman III will be the guest speaker for Friday’s event, which also will feature local ACT-SO gold medalists Lynn Parks, a cellist, and Kameron Washington-Brown, a vocalist.

The event will also include a greeting from Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.

For more information, email gloriaran4648@gmail.com or lorenaw3@gmail.com.

