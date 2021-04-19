 Skip to main content
Roanoke names incoming deputy city manager
Roanoke has named Clarence Grier its new deputy city manager.

Clarence Grier

Clarence Grier

Grier will assume the title July 1, according to an announcement Monday. His predecessor, Sherman Stovall, plans to retire June 30.

Grier’s last job was as deputy county manager in Guilford County, North Carolina, which has a population exceeding 500,000, or five times the population of Roanoke. He started in that position in 2015, Roanoke officials said.

A brief biographical sketch provided by the city lists 13 years of government employment experience. Grier has also been assistant county manager and chief finance officer in Orange County, North Carolina, and finance director for the Greensboro Housing Authority, Roanoke said. His age was not included.

City Manager Bob Cowell introduced Grier during a city council meeting Monday. He was among 120 people who applied for the job. He will begin work next month to begin to get acquainted with his new job and will assume the title in July, Cowell said.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

