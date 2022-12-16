Roanoke native, former Virginia first lady Jinks Holton dies at 97

Roanoke native and former Virginia first lady Virginia Harrison Rogers ‘Jinks’ Holton, who died Friday at age 97, was recalled by her family as a partner with her late husband in the “family business.”

“She and Dad together decided, when he was Governor, that our family would help integrate Virginia’s public schools, tearing down barriers to employment, and opening opportunities for all,” the Holton family said a statement.

Linwood Holton was a World War II veteran and Harvard Law School graduate when he relocated to Roanoke in 1949 to launch his legal career and pursue politics.

His future wife was the daughter of Frank Rogers, a partner in one of Roanoke’s leading law firms.

So smitten was Linwood Holton with ‘Jinks’ Rogers that the future governor of Virginia stood up his mother for Christmas to go on a blind date with her.

Holton said he choose Roanoke for his career base because the city was newer and less rigid than eastern Virginia’s traditional bases of political power.

In 1969, Holton became the first Republican elected governor of Virginia since Reconstruction. His election began decades of robust two-party competition as Virginia threw off vestiges of the oligarchial and segregationist Democratic “machine” of Harry F. Byrd Sr.

The Holtons’ four children were born in Roanoke. Their daughter, Anne, also became Virginia’s first lady when her husband, Tim Kaine, was inaugurated as governor in 2007.

The Holtons made national news when after moving to Virginia’s Executive Mansion they enrolled their children in Richmond public schools, which had recently been integrated.

Linwood Holton died in October 2021 at age 98. They were married for 67 years.

Linwood and Jinks Holton made several notable appearences in her hometown in their later years. They attended a 2005 campaign event at Roanoke’s Fire Station No. 1 when Kaine — now a U.S. senator — announced his bid for governor.

More recently, they attended the 2016 dedication of a pocket park on Franklin Road in downtown Roanoke named Holton Plaza.

“We love Roanoke dearly, and we are extremely proud of the fact that Roanoke has dedicated a little corner of its park that says, ‘He’s mine,’ ” Linwood Holton said at the dedication ceremony

The family statement said Jinks Holton died peacefully, and characteristically surrounded by family, on Friday morning at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington.

It continued: “Mom passed away with the love and warmth and joy of life that she shared with us her whole life: last week she hosted us for a happy hour with Rappahannock River oysters and Virginia Gentleman, this week she hosted us in reading Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ — a family tradition for over 90 years — and joined us in declaring at the end, ‘God bless us, every one!”