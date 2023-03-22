Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Regional Health System no longer require patients, visitors and staff to wear masks and face coverings inside their facilities.

The change follows several weeks of falling COVID-19 infection rates in Southwest Virginia, and a large drop in severe infections.

Carilion announced the decision via social media, saying in the post that Carilion officials feel a new phase has been reached in the pandemic.

“After a continued downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the region and given the decrease in serious COVID cases requiring admission, ICU stay and intubation, we see this as the next step in COVID’s endemic stage,” The statement read, in part.

Carilion now says mask-wearing is “recommended but optional for patients and their visitors”

LewisGale Regional Health System cancelled their mask mandate on March 2, according to Christopher Finley, LewisGale’s public relations director.

At the beginning of March, Carilion closed its two drive-thru testing centers, citing it as a major milestone in the local progression of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At that time, a downward trend in infections had continued throughout Virginia for over a month, with infection rates cut nearly in half between the beginning and the end of January alone, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

That downward trend has continued according to Christie Wills, the communications officer for the Roanoke and Alleghany Regional Health Districts.

“Our case counts have stabilized at a low level,” Wills said, adding that data for the current seven-day period has not yet been finalized.

The decision to do away with the mask mandate at Carilion comes three years since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia.

Since the start of the pandemic, 23,649 people have died of the virus in the state. In the last week, the Virginia Department of health has recorded only one death from COVID-19 statewide.

Carilion Clinic post also stated that administrators would continue to monitor trends, and may reintroduce mask mandates in the future.

“Masks will still be available to any patient, visitor and staff who want them,” The statement read. “We will continue to monitor and assess future needs.”