Roanoke, New River Valley receive federal housing funds

Roanoke and multiple New River Valley localities will receive a portion of nearly $115 million in federal funding to increase affordable housing, according to a release from Sen. Tim Kaine’s office.

Funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was awarded to area communities through the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership and the Emergency Solutions Grant.

The CDBG program provides flexible funding to states, cities, and counties to support community development, including infrastructure, economic development projects, housing construction or rehabilitation, public facilities upgrades, homeowner assistance and more, according to the release

Through the CDBG, Blacksburg was awarded $534,673, Christiansburg $125,664, Radford $183,174 and Roanoke $1.82 million.

Blacksburg and Roanoke also received funds from the Home program in the amount of $651,299 and $760,067, respectively.

The HOME program partners with nonprofits to build, buy or rehabilitate affordable housing and provides direct rental assistance to low-income individuals, according to the release.

Roanoke was the lone locality in the area to receive funding from the Emergency Solutions Grant, with $156,541 being allocated for emergency shelter for people in crisis, outreach and essential services to those living on the streets, re-housing services and homeless prevention programs, the release states.

The funds will be distributed to the aforementioned local governing bodies, according to a similar release from Rep. Morgan Griffith’s office.

