Roanoke, New River Valley to host mass clinics as part of state effort to roll out new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

“As we look forward to the end of March, through the month of April, we should be getting between first and second [doses] somewhere around 500,000 doses a week that will quickly ramp up through April to about 650,000 doses a week,” he said. “Everyone in 1b who wants to get vaccinated will be able to do that by the end of April. And everybody across the board who wants to get vaccinated will at least be able to get their first dose by the end of May.”

Avula said that all Virginians 65 and older on the preregistration list should be vaccinated within two to three weeks, and that efforts are underway to work through the list of essential workers, and of younger adults who have health conditions that place them at risk of serious illness from COVID.

He sees more vaccinators joining the effort as doses begin to arrive at private practices and more pharmacies, as well as the staging of large clinics.