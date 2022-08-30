 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke, New River valleys' COVID-19 transmission levels remains high

Covid map 082522

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community transmission level map issued Thursday. It shows all localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys with high levels of community transmission.

 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COVID-19 transmission levels remain at a high level, where they have been for much of the summer, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health district's weekly briefing on Tuesday.

Local hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have increased in late August, but slightly, said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, health district director. Overall, she described the enduring pandemic situation as "stable."

Even so, the Roanoke health district recorded five new deaths last week, she added, upping the pandemic total to 1,047 of which 656 occurred in the Alleghany Health District and 391 Roanoke City Health District.

The Center for Disease Control's latest classification report listed all localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys with high transmission levels.

Morrow also said the health district had recorded two new cases each of monkeypox and hepatitis A during the past week. None of the new hepatitis A cases were related to workers at local restaurants, she said, unlike earlier sporadic outbreaks during the past year.

Of more concern to the health district has been a spike in the number of reported sexually transmitted infections, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV and syphilis, Morrow said.

In particular, current recorded cases of syphilis in the district are six times higher than during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, she said.

Morrow urged citizens to observe safe-sex practices and to consult the health departments website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke for information about needed treatment.

