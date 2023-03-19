Dozens of Roanokers gathered Saturday at the Melrose Branch Library to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Technically, the New Year doesn’t begin until Monday, March 20, at exactly 5:24 p.m. and 28 seconds, Blue Ridge Literacy Executive Director Ahoo Salem said.

The dates and times may vary to some degree, but in Iran, Afghanistan and other Middle Eastern countries, the New Year is celebrated around the spring equinox, as light and life start returning to the natural world.

“Nowruz is basically the beginning of spring,” said Samim Noorzad of the Commonwealth Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement Program. “It’s the New Year for us, and I know it’s different from the how the New Year is celebrated in the United States, but to us it means a lot. We welcome the nature on this day, we pray for a great year coming forward — peace, prosperity and luck.”

Many of those who turned out Saturday arrived in beautiful, colorful clothing specific to their various cultures. Children dashed around laughing and playing while adults chatted. Some attendees lined up to purchase shawarma and baklava, while others investigated the jewelry and clothing for sale by Z&H Fashion’s Lisa Sadat.

Sadat and her family drove from Alexandria to participate in the Roanoke Nowruz celebration. She said it means a lot to be able to raise her children around the same traditions she experienced while growing up.

“A New Year’s celebration at the [spring] equinox makes a lot of sense, for better weather,” said state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, who also attended Saturday’s celebration. “It’s a great example of all the folks of different backgrounds who … make Roanoke home.”

Roanoke is one of Virginia’s cities that helps resettle refugees. The city saw an influx of immigrants from Afghanistan in 2021 following the Taliban’s takeover of the country. That was part of the reason Local Colors, Blue Ridge Literacy, Commonwealth Catholic Charities and the city of Roanoke organized the first Roanoke Nowruz celebration event in 2022.

Noorzad said some people feel awkward celebrating Norwuz in the United States, but events like the one held Saturday help.

“Knowing that there is a smaller community here and we … celebrate it here, we hope that in the longer term there will be more people feeling welcome,” Noorzad said.

He said the Nowruz celebrations in Afghanistan are usually similar to those for the United States New Year.

“In Afghanistan — when we had a government — we had fireworks, the same way you have it,” Noorzad said.

Noorzad said it means a lot to be able to welcome newcomers to an area with an already established Afghan community.

“I have always felt the pleasure of serving them as part of the [Commonwealth Catholic Charities] refugee resettlement office. And holding events is just a sign from us and the city to show them that we welcome them and we respect their culture,” Noorzad said.

The full scope of the difficulties of moving across the world can only be imagined, but there are some similarities between the spring in Roanoke and Afghanistan.

“In Afghanistan usually this time of year, which is happening here, too, it’s rainy and sometimes you see the trees blossom,” Noorzad said.

The blossoms are also how Salem knows spring has officially arrived.

“Iran is a semi-arid country. When it’s spring in Iran we see the new leaves growing out and then we have the Nowruz celebration,” Salem said. “In Tehran, actually, everybody goes on vacation for two weeks so the city is empty. Here, when it’s spring, you see all the flowers, the dogwood, the red buds … and the cherry blossoms.”

Tazhan Hadi and Ali Mangoory were excited to attend the festivities at the library Saturday. Hadi said they often celebrate by picnicking outside to appreciate the spring floral beauty and weather.

“The nature is changing; you can see the beautiful grass and trees. Here, it’s more green, but it’s very similar,” Hadi said.

Hadi and Mangoory said they hope the Roanoke Nowruz celebration becomes a strong annual tradition, a sentiment that Salem echoed.

“I live in a city that celebrates my New Year. But I also get to share it with others, and I don’t think many people get that in their immigration journey. Nowruz on its own is very important but this celebration is extremely important,” Salem said.