Roanoke opens new fire station, packed with reminders of nearly century-old predecessor

“We hope people will be pleased,” he said, adding that during construction the department heard from some people whose minds were changed once they could see how the project was coming together.

“I think they realized we were carrying forward the characteristics of the old station to the new station,” Hoback said.

Wednesday’s celebration included the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation, which designed a historical placard that will be hung outside the station later this year. The placard, which will share the history of Fire Station No. 7, will be placed in an entryway facing Memorial Avenue that is also outfitted with a water bottle filling station for the neighborhood’s runners and other passersby.

Alison Blanton, president of the preservation foundation, said the day was slightly bittersweet, as she had been among those who favored saving the original fire station.

But, she added, the city had honored its promise to respect the site’s history and to ensure that the firehouse continued to fit into the fabric of the neighborhood.

“I think it’s beautiful,” she said of the new station. “It’s one of the better public buildings that the city has built in a long time.”