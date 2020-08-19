Roanoke Outside launches fundraising campaign to support outdoors

The Roanoke Outside Foundation announced Wednesday an effort to raise $100,000 to support outdoor assets and businesses in the region.

The campaign, dubbed Project Outside, is raising funds for capital improvement projects, maintenance of outdoor assets and businesses in the outdoor sector, according to a news release.

The foundation is working in partnership with land managers, such as local governments, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the National Park Service.

“We have to ensure that we don’t love our outdoor assets to death,” Pete Eshelman of the Roanoke Outside Foundation said in the release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made that even more apparent with local recreation areas seeing an upwards of 200% increase in usage."

More visitors to these outdoor spaces means more wear and tear.

"Parks, rivers, greenways, and public spaces don’t bounce back on their own and unfortunately, our region isn’t currently investing in these areas at a rate that will allow us to capitalize on our community strength," Eshelman said.

While the goal is to raise $100,000 this year, the foundation hopes to continue the effort in support of the region's natural assets, seen as a key attraction.