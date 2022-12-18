Roanoke pedestrian's death part of grim regional trend

More than three times as many pedestrians have died in traffic incidents in the Roanoke region this year as last year, according to data recently released by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

As of Nov. 14, 18 people had been killed as a result of crashes in the region, according to a news release. The same time last year, only five pedestrians had been killed.

A cross and flowers mark the spot on Salem Turnpike where one of those deaths occurred.

Maurice “Lamont” Baker, 42, of Roanoke, was walking along that two-lane road in Roanoke on Thanksgiving Day when his family says he was hit by a car. Police found his body the next morning.

Instances of other kinds of traffic-related fatalities have declined in number compared to 2021, including deaths where drivers or passengers were unrestrained or distracted. And while alcohol-related fatalities have seen an 8.3% increase, and motorcycle fatalities have seen a 20% increase, both figures pale in comparison to the 260% surge in the region’s pedestrian fatalities.

The DMV defines the Roanoke region as the cities of Covington, Danville, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke and Salem, and the counties of Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Franklin, Henry, Montgomery, Pittsylvania and Roanoke.

“Overall, there have been 115 traffic-related fatalities so far this year, a 1% increase compared to last year,” the DMV said. Statewide, more than 900 people have died.

Linda Ford, acting DMV commissioner and the governor’s highway safety representative, said the state agency released the fatality related data to encourage drivers to “make a change” and “put a stop to the behaviors that we know contribute to these devastating crashes.”

“Each of these numbers represents a real person and many are people in your community,” Ford said. “We all have the power to make a difference by watching vigilantly for pedestrians, buckling up, slowing down and never driving distracted or impaired.”

Beginning in 2020, the city of Roanoke has launched annual pedestrian safety campaigns to encourage drivers to keep their eyes peeled at crosswalks and to slow down.

The 2022 campaign, titled “No Need to Speed — Keep Students Safe,” aimed to reduce speeding and improve pedestrian safety near school zones.

The campaign ran from April through May. This year, it featured the construction of a “traffic garden” on an existing blacktop at Westside Elementary School. The space allows school children to “practice the rules of the road in a playground context,” according to the campaign.

Lamont Baker’s sister-in-law, Valerie Baker, said both young and old people need to learn and know the rules of the road.

“There are so many programs educating the youths about pedestrian safety awareness,” she wrote in an email Thursday. “However, they need to also educate some of these elderly drivers who can also benefit from tips.”

The memorial to Lamont Baker stands at a perilous place for pedestrians, amid the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike Northwest, between Electric Road (Virginia 419) and Peters Creek Road (Virginia 117). The arterial turnpike, one of the Roanoke Valley’s oldest byways, has no sidewalk or bike lanes, few street lights and narrow shoulders that border steep embankments.

Not many houses line that part of Salem Turnpike, but branching streets to neighborhoods, an apartment complex and a trailer park connect to the road. It doesn’t carry nearly as much traffic as the two four-lane roads that bookend the turnpike. But Salem Turnpike doesn’t need to be busy to be pedestrian unfriendly.

The Roanoke Police Department reported Baker’s death as a fatal hit-and-run collision. Caitlyn Cline, the department’s public information officer, said Thursday that no one has been arrested.

“It’s still an active investigation,” Cline said. “The fatality investigators are working diligently on this case.

Tracie Cooper, of Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Western District, confirmed that Baker died from “blunt injuries to the head and torso.” She said the manner of his death had been ruled an accident.

Valerie Baker said that on Nov. 24, her brother-in-law borrowed an SUV from a friend. While he was using the vehicle, it ran out of gas. He was walking toward his friend’s Salem apartment when he was struck by another vehicle, “just a few feet away” from the SUV.

Baker said improvements are needed in the city that would “slow down the pedestrian deaths,” such as “providing adequate sufficient lighting on walkable streets to enhance the visibility at night.”

The city has plans to revamp its Williamson Road corridor, where from 2017 through 2021, 12 pedestrians were involved in traffic crashes. Five of those 12 people died.

The plan, approved by the Roanoke City Council in August, would install crosswalks, sidewalks and bike lanes, creating safe zones for people on foot. But Baker said every driver is responsible for keeping pedestrians safe.

“Most of the time drivers are looking out for other vehicles and not noticing pedestrian traffic,” she said, adding that hit-and-run drivers “need to be responsible for their actions.”

“Had the driver stopped, Lamont could have still been alive today,” Baker said. She described her brother-in-law as “a jokester with a good heart.”

“Lamont was so full of life. He had a passion for music and rapping. He was loved many and he loved his family. He was a good friend who loved to put a smile on your face and make you laugh,” she wrote. “We grieve of his passing with the memories he gave, the good deeds he did, his wisdom and amazing sense of humor. He will live on inside us forever.”