Roanoke physician injured in plane crash

A Roanoke physician remains hospitalized from injuries sustained Friday when the antique aircraft he was piloting crashed at a Kentucky airfield.

Local news outlets have reported that James T. 'Tim' Callis' single-engine Bücker Bü-133C Jungmeister biplane had just taken on fuel when it began circling back toward Ohio County Airport in rural western Kentucky. An eyewitness was quoted as saying the plane nosedived and crashed in a grassy area about 100 yards from the airfield's runway.

A post on the Caring Bridge website cited mechanical failure as the crash's cause and said Callis was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he is being treated for head trauma.

The Federal Aviation Administration classified the plane crash cause as unknown and reported that the pilot suffered serious injuries. The plane was listed by the FAA as "destroyed."

James T. Callis

Callis
