Roanoke Planning Commission endorses Fralin's renewed Brandon Avenue proposal

Vehicles would use either of two driveways to enter from or exit to Brandon. Brandon would have to handle about 375 vehicular trips daily, increasing total traffic by less than 2%, officials say.

However, departing vehicles would be permitted to turn only right, or east, toward Towers Shopping Center. Officials expressed worry in 2017 that such a set-up would prompt drivers who really needed to go west to attempt disruptive U-turns.

On the plus side, the proposal and existing development, a mix of homes and businesses, would be compatible, planning staff members found. They said official land use policy calls for higher density residential development near neighborhood commercial centers, as this would create. Planners also complimented the look and scale of the buildings – they would be no more than three stories tall with brick, stone, shake, siding and craftsman trim on the outside – and found the tree count would exceed requirements.

Brandon Avenue would get a sidewalk adjacent to the development under the plan – but only if council agrees.