Roanoke police are asking the public to help them locate a missing 75-year-old man.

Michael Collins, who also goes by the name Abdul Malik Al-min, was last seen at his home in the 5000 block of Williamson Road Northwest at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police said in a Facebook post that Collins is about 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen "wearing beige pants and a light cream colored jacket."

The post referred to Collins as "Michael," but police said he may also respond to "Abdul Malik Al-Amin."

"We were informed that Michael likes to go on walks often, but he normally comes back on his own," police said. "Michael does not have any life-threatening illnesses that have been reported to police. We do not believe Michael to be in immediate danger, but we’d like to get him home to his family as soon as possible."

If you have seen Collins, know where he is or have any information about his location, call 540-853-2212 to share what you know with Roanoke Police.