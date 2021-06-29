Roanoke Police Department accreditation team to hold public comment period

The Roanoke Police Department will host a public comment session July 12 as part of its reaccreditation process.

The session, which will start at 5 p.m. in the Roanoke City Council's meeting chambers on the fourth floor of city hall, is part of a three-day assessment that will be undertaken by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.

Anyone not able to attend the in-person session can still submit comments to the accreditation team by phone, email or letter.

By phone: Call 540-853-5493 between 1 and 3 p.m. July 12

By email: calea@calea.org

By letter: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc. (CALEA), Box 424064 Washington, DC, 20042-4064

The public input period is included in the process to hear comments on the department's ability to uphold the commission's standards. CALEA's four-year accreditation review covers more than 500 criteria.

Outside accreditation is voluntary for law enforcement agencies. Roanoke is seeking its ninth stamp of approval for its police department and third for its training academy.

