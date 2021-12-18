Roanoke Police Department struggles with understaffing, while community steps up

Approximately one in six authorized police officer jobs is vacant at the Roanoke Police Department, a high degree of understaffing that has decimated specialized police teams in the thick of a crime wave.

It comes at a time of division over the police chief, with some officers saying he isn’t meeting their expectations.

Chief Sam Roman said he’s open to officer feedback. He had little else to say about the results of a recent officer survey that gave him mixed marks. He addressed the police officer shortage head-on.

The shortage of officers has a “direct impact” on his department’s ability to deal with violence, the chief said.

Approximately 44 budgeted police officer jobs are open, versus 38 in June. A former police official recalled a previous norm of 12 to 15 openings at one time.

At least 90 officers have left the department since January 2020, officials said.

Officials promised a strong response to increasing gun crime that has primarily impacted African American communities in the city, but a lack of officers derailed a plan to create a gang investigation unit.

Patrol platoons are at full staff, officials said.

Most communities in the state and country have also seen resources shrink while, in many cases, violence increased.

“I know of no departments that are up to snuff,” said Sean McCowman, who directs the Virginia Police Benevolent Association. “I think maybe Warrenton is one where the chief told me he has a full complement. The state troopers are down somewhere around 400.”

Fewer people are entering the profession, while experienced officers are leaving their jobs closer in time to their retirement dates.

Roanoke’s police department faces other issues as well, including reported low morale and disapproval among some officers with the job performance of the chief.

The average police department vacancy rate is 7%, according to a study by the Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington professional organization on policing and criminal justice.

Vacancies at RPD represent 17 percent of the 264 jobs for sworn personnel in this year’s budget.

But the shortage is even greater than those statistics from the city administration reflect, according to the Roanoke City Police Association, which explained that employees who are on leave or still in training are not available to fight crime.

“Overall, there’s a great deficit of officers that we’re working with right now,” said Joel Patrick, president of the Roanoke City Police Association and a sergeant in the patrol division. The shortage is the worst he has seen in his 17 years with Roanoke police, he said.

The association, a nonprofit membership and charitable group, recently surveyed officers on morale and related issues, received 101 replies and forwarded results to the city. The Roanoke Times obtained a copy from city officials.

Sixty-four percent of respondents said they had low morale, while another 32% had “somewhat” low morale. That totals 96%. In addition, 71% said their morale fell since last year’s survey and 69% said they had looked for another job within the past year.

Seventy-one percent of respondents marked “fails to meet expectations” when asked about Roman. Nearly 27% indicated that they think the chief meets expectations, while 2% thought he exceeded them.

At a Tuesday interview, Roman said he had not yet seen the survey or the written remarks entered by respondents, which included “Need new chief,” “the Chief has to go!!’ and “Remove Sam Roman.”

Friday, after obtaining a copy, Roman said through a spokeswoman that he is “committed to listening, learning, and doing what he can to make the Roanoke Police Department the best place to work for a law enforcement officer.”

There is no indication that any changes are coming to Roman’s job status.

Major Sherman Lea voiced his unconditional support for Roman, saying he is “doing a good job.” The city’s rash of gun violence is not a failure of the police, Lea has said.

City Manager Bob Cowell said: “Policing is in a difficult place nationally as well as here locally, as those involved continue to adapt to a more challenging environment where greater accountability is also demanded by those they report to and serve. I have complete confidence that the chief and his command staff working together with the officers and the community will meet these demands and thrive in this new environment.”

The violent surge in Roanoke began in 2020, the year of the onset of the pandemic in March and the police killing of George Floyd in May. Shootings soared nearly 60 percent in the city in 2020 compared to 2019 and this year was worse than last year.

Between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 6, 2020, there were 53 shootings in which a victim was hit by gunfire in the city, compared to 66 for the same period this year, according to Roanoke police data. Ten people were killed during those 340 days in 2020, compared to 15 this year, the data showed.

This year, nearly two-thirds of the shootings occurred in northwest Roanoke. Two-thirds of those shot were Black men and boys. Either the shooter or victim belonged to a gang in 61% of the incidents, officials have said.

The chief acknowledged an officer shortage exists and confirmed that data shows it has grown slightly worse since summer.

“Obviously, it is to the point now where, you know, it is far worse than we ever would like to see it. But, of course, that’s a national trend. We are seeing currently that law enforcement in some cases is not the most desirable field right now,” said Roman, a veteran law enforcement officer and former Lexington police chief.

In addition to cutting the gang investigation unit to what Patrick said is a lone supervisor, the department dissolved several specialized units to free up officers for patrol, including the violence-suppression task force, traffic safety unit, community engagement unit and strategic response unit.

The department currently assigns two officers as school resource officers compared with nine in past years.

Prevention of crime, and the arrest of those who commit violent acts, are fundamental police duties, the chief said.

“So the more people we have to actively do that, I think the more effective and efficient we can be. And so low numbers have a direct impact on our ability to go out and effectively and efficiently deal with violent crime,” he said.

Roman expects all officers to work on the objectives of the dissolved specialized units and the gang investigation unit between regular calls and duties.

“We’re asking more of our officers,” he continued, to make up for the officers “not here.”

“Our duties don’t go away, we still have to get that job done. So we find innovative ways to try to still make that happen. But if we had more officers, could we do that in a more effective way? Absolutely,” Roman said.

The department last year responded to 95,291 calls and requests for service, according to its annual report. Roanoke’s population reached 100,011 people last year.

Patrick, with the police association, distinguished Roanoke from those police forces where officers left the profession due in large part to public criticism of police, public demands to cut police budgets or actual cuts.

“I don’t think a majority of the citizens in Roanoke are in favor of defunding the police. I think they are very supportive of the police. From what we see out on the street, there are a lot of people that thank us for what we do and are very appreciative of what we do. I don’t think the citizens are affecting the decision of the officers to leave,” he said.

Although some former Roanoke officers have left police work altogether, “what is going on is we have a lot of officers that are leaving the city and they are going to work at other law enforcement agencies around the area,” which advertise that they will match what Roanoke PD pays, he said.

Patrick also named other issues that have prompt officers to leave. They include pay; burnout due to the high level of calls in the city; frustration over the elimination of specialized units; dissatisfaction with results Roanoke prosecutors achieve in the courtroom; and dissatisfaction with management.

“They’re looking for leadership and answers and some do not feel that those answers are coming quickly enough,” Patrick said.

Roman said he knew some officers felt regret and concern about the realignment. By slashing specialized assignments, Roman said he avoided the possibility of a situation in which mandatory overtime might have become needed.

However, there are reasons to have hope.

Roman said he sees some promising signs around hiring that could ease the shortage next year. Recently nearly three times as many individuals applied, passed initial testing and entered the next phase of the hiring process — a background check — than in the past, Roman said. Two classes of men and women who want to be police officers police may train simultaneously next year, a first, he said.

Roman relaxed a policy that allows officers to take home their police car when they go off duty to include officers living, not just in the city, but also a certain distance outside the city.

To ease the pressure on officers, the city set up an online crime reporting tool for non-emergency matters 13 months ago.

Investigators are making cases. Officers arrested 14 people and seek to arrest two more in connection with the 64 shootings during the first 340 days of this year. Investigators consider 15 more cases active and 27 inactive, meaning the probe has gone as far as it can based on available information. Inactive cases can go active anytime. Detectives closed another six cases for such reasons as victims refusing to cooperate or the discovery that a shooting was an accident.

The Roanoke City Council will vote Monday on issuing the latest in a series of bonuses for police officers. Four bonus rounds have already occurred. The city also offers a recruitment bonus and a transfer bonus to attract officers from other communities.

This is on top of higher starting pay and the establishment of the first step pay plan, which is programmed to increase the police payroll by $3 million over three years, Cowell said. Phase one is in effect and phase two is scheduled to begin July 1; officials will determine if they could have enough money to also implement phase three July 1.

In addition, Roanoke has set up a Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission to engage residents in community-based strategies to prevent, intervene and respond to gun violence. Nearly 20 initiatives have been launched or will launch in 2022, officials said. These include dialogue groups, youth education programs, support for parents, mentoring, a survey, a marketing campaign, conflict resolution training, trauma training, counseling, grants, visits to homes and neighborhoods where violence has taken place and support for victims and their families.

Playing a part are representatives of neighborhood groups, nonprofit organizations, religious and spiritual communities, schools, colleges, universities, health care providers, mental health care providers, youth services providers and police.

“The days of just expecting law enforcement to take care of all of this are behind us,” said Councilman Joe Cobb. Police “have a particular and very important and critical role to play but, as a community, we need to claim our responsibility in addressing this challenge and I think we are rising to that occasion.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.