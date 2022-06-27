 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke police investigate downtown shooting incident

An ambulance picked up a man with a gunshot wound in downtown Roanoke early Sunday.

Dispatched to the 100 block of Campbell Ave. S.E. at 1: 05 a.m., Roanoke police found the man on the ground in a parking lot in the area, according to a press release.

The man, who was not identified in the press release, had suffered an apparent non life-threatening bullet wound. Police released no other details about the incident and said no arrests had been made.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637 starting with RoanokePD. All information can be kept confidential.

