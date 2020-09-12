Roanoke police investigate early-morning shooting

A man was shot multiple times during a 2 a.m. altercation Saturday with “numerous individuals” in Southwest Roanoke, police said.

Police were called to the shooting in the 700 block of Bridge Street and found the man, who was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was not identified, and information on his condition was not immediately available.

A woman was also transported to Roanoke Memorial for treatment of what police said were non-life threatening injuries. She was not struck by gunfire, police said.

“The female appears to have been injured during a physical altercation involving numerous individuals prior to the male being shot,” according to the news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

There have been no arrests.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call 540-344-8500. Texts can be sent to 274637; beginning with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

