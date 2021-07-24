Roanoke police: Juvenile found with serious injury from apparent gunshot wound

A male juvenile was found outside a Northwest Roanoke residence with "what appeared to be" a serious gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to the city police.

Police responded near 2 a.m. to the 200 block of Cherry Avenue NW. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the teenager to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a police news release.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting did not occur at the Cherry Avenue address, according to the release.

No arrests have been made regarding this incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500

and share what you know. People can also text at 274637; please begin the

text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.