Roanoke police make arrest in fatal shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on a Roanoke street.

Joshua Salters, 34, of Roanoke, was charged with second-degree murder after being taken into custody without incident, the Roanoke Police Department announced Thursday night.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1900 block of Gayle Street Northwest, where they found Kenneth Scott Jr., 24, of Roanoke lying on a sidewalk. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gayle Street is in the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority's Villages at Lincoln neighborhood.

During their investigation, police determined that a woman was with Scott when he was shot and witnessed the incident. She later admitted to using her cell phone to make calls about what happened, according to a search warrant filed in Roanoke Circuit Court.

The warrant was issued to allow police to seize the phone, which they said may have call history, photographs or video that would assist in the investigation.

It was not known Thursday if the phone produced information that led to an arrest in the case.

Contact Laurence Hammack at laurence.hammack@roanoke.com or 981-3239. Follow him on Twitter: @LaurenceHammack.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.