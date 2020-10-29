 Skip to main content
Roanoke police make arrest in fatal shooting
Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on a Roanoke street.

Joshua Salters, 34, of Roanoke, was charged with second-degree murder after being taken into custody without incident, the Roanoke Police Department announced Thursday night.

At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 1900 block of Gayle Street Northwest, where they found Kenneth Scott Jr., 24, of Roanoke lying on a sidewalk. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gayle Street is in the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority's Villages at Lincoln neighborhood.

During their investigation, police determined that a woman was with Scott when he was shot and witnessed the incident. She later admitted to using her cell phone to make calls about what happened, according to a search warrant filed in Roanoke Circuit Court.

The warrant was issued to allow police to seize the phone, which they said may have call history, photographs or video that would assist in the investigation.

It was not known Thursday if the phone produced information that led to an arrest in the case.

Contact Laurence Hammack at laurence.hammack@roanoke.com or 981-3239. Follow him on Twitter: @LaurenceHammack.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

