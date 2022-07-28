Roanoke police report misuse of splatter ball guns

The use of splatter ball guns is on the rise in Roanoke, and police are asking parents to monitor their children’s use of the toys.

Roanoke “has had an increase in incidents involving Gel Blaster Electric ‘SplatRBall’ guns, also known as ‘Orbeez,’” police said in a news release Thursday. “Parents are advised to monitor their children’s use of these toys and ensure they are not firing at people or property.”

The police department identifies splatter ball guns as electric-powered toy guns that fire water-filled pellets.

“Recent incidents involve individuals firing the pellets from and at moving vehicles and targeting unsuspecting drivers,” police said. “Misuse of splatter ball guns could lead to motor vehicle accidents and personal injury.”

According to state law, each of those charges can be served and prosecuted as a felony if a person’s life is endangered by the criminal activity related to the charge.

Danville police issued a similar public warning earlier this week after complaints about electric guns filled with water pellets. The pellets are ejected at a high rate of speed and can cause serious bodily harm when misused, police said.

Danville police have also received reports of people shooting from — and at — moving vehicles with the devices, with potential for harm.

The Danville Register & Bee contributed to this article.