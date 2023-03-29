Virginia State Police and the Roanoke Police Department issued an alert Wednesday evening for a missing teenager "believed to be in extreme danger."

Authorities said Donnie Allen Rivers-Holmes was last seen at 10:45 Wednesday morning at Fishwick Middle School in Roanoke.

Rivers-Holmes, 14, is described as a white, transgendered female with brown hair and eyes, 5-foot-4 inches tall, weighing 110 lbs. They were last seen wearing a light colored jacket, black t-shirt with white lettering, and dark colored blue jeans with rips in the thighs.

Rivers-Holmes has a nose/septum piercing, pierced ears, tattoos on the right thigh and forearm, and goes by the nickname Khloe.

They are presumed to be on foot, and not in a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Dept. at (540) 344-6681.