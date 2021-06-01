Roanoke police search for missing 8-year-old girl

An 8-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in the 2800 block of Florida Avenue Northwest, Roanoke police said Tuesday.

Cecelia "CeCe" Patterson was last seen at her home about 11 a.m. Monday. Her parents told police that she has autism.

"She is considered endangered because of her age and her diagnosis," Deputy Chief Chester Smith told reporters in a Tuesday morning news conference. "We believe she traveled from her home on foot and have no information to indicate that she traveled by vehicle."

She was wearing a black dress, gray sweatpants/leggings, a pink vest, a purple jacket and a blue-spotted hat, Smith said.

At least seven other public safety agencies, including Roanoke Fire-EMS and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, are assisting in the search, he said.

He asked residents to check their properties, including basements, vehicles, sheds, garages and yards.

"She may run if you approach her, so if you see her, please call 911 immediately," Smith said.

