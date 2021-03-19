 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke police seeking information in case of female shooting victim
0 comments

Roanoke police seeking information in case of female shooting victim

{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital notified police that a female gunshot victim was brought in for treatment at about 11:45 p.m., according to a news release. The victim arrived in a personal vehicle and was said to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear at this point where the shooting took place or what prompted the incident, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous, the release stated.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert