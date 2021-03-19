Roanoke police seeking information in case of female shooting victim

Roanoke police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital notified police that a female gunshot victim was brought in for treatment at about 11:45 p.m., according to a news release. The victim arrived in a personal vehicle and was said to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear at this point where the shooting took place or what prompted the incident, police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous, the release stated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.