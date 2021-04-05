Roanoke police taking community-focused approach to gun violence, chief tells city council

In 2020, Roanoke saw 48 people wounded by gunfire and 12 people killed. That marked a rise of more than 75% in gunshot wounds compared to 2019 and a 17% rise from 2018.

The number of fatal shootings was about level with 2019, when 11 deaths were reported. In 2018, there were eight fatal shootings.

In the unusual year that was 2020, overall calls for police help were down. That included drops in the numbers of robberies, shoplifting incidents and burglaries reported.

Thefts and property crimes of various types shrank by 13% compared to the year before. Roman chalked it up to COVID-19.

“Obviously, you’re going to have fewer break-ins when everybody is home all the time,” he said, adding that the disruption to stores and business hours also reduced offenses like shoplifting. “That is specifically and obviously attributed to COVID and the shutdown.”

Total calls for service for the department fell by 11% compared to the year prior.

In the year still to come, gun violence and gang activity continue to be major focal points for the city. Gang culture has been cited as a recurring factor in the shootings happening in the community.