Roanoke postal worker who took marijuana from the mail gets time served

A former postal employee who stole marijuana that was being smuggled through the mail was sentenced Monday to the time he was already served in jail.

Derek Jamar Hewitt, 35, was working in the U.S. Postal Service's processing center in Roanoke when he removed a package from a conveyor belt and took the marijuana that was inside.

Hewitt, who was fired from his job after the March 2020 incident, served 13 days in jail before being released on bond.

"I just made a dumb decision in the heat of the moment," he told U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon. "It's something I would never do again."

Evidence presented earlier showed that postal officials launched a surveillance operation after becoming suspicious about the handling of parcels that passed through the Rutherford Avenue processing center.

Hewitt was seen taking two packages from the processing line, opening them, inspecting the contents, and then re-taping the packages and returning them. He then opened a third package that contained five vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

Video footage showed Hewitt placing the drugs in a backpack that was located near his work station.

It is not unusual for drug dealers to send their goods in packages delivered by the postal service or private carriers. Police and postal workers routinely look for suspicious characteristics and call in drug-sniffing dogs, but Hewitt's actions were more of a surprise.

Although he took something that should not have been in the mail, Hewitt nonetheless committed a "breach of trust" with the public, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bassford argued.

"Someone who uses their position as an employee of the Postal Service to steal items from the mail damages the function and credibility of the Postal Service in a way that cannot be captured be merely quantifying the value of the items taken," Bassford wrote in a sentencing memorandum that requested a one-month jail term.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Monica Cliatt sought probation for her client, calling him a good man who lost a valued job for doing something he is ashamed of.

"I hope you have learned your lesson in this case," Dillon told the defendant in imposing a sentence that includes two years of probation. "No doubt it was a tough lesson to learn."

