Roanoke protesters rally for systemic justice, not just police accountability

“In Roanoke, and even in Minneapolis where this all really started, nothing has really changed,” said Durant, a student at Hollins University.

A system of disciplinary inequality persists across the United States, Durant said, and is most visible when police kill Black people — like Kionte Spencer, a Hidden Valley High School student shot to death in 2016 by Roanoke County Police officers — in overwhelming numbers nationwide. Authorities never released the names of the officers involved in the Spencer shooting, Durant said.

“This system is more than just our police,” Durant said. “It happens in the jail, it happens in our schools, it happens on city council. It happens everywhere, but especially the overtly punitive systems need to be gotten out of our city.”

No Justice No Peace Roanoke seeks abolition of the punitive justice system in Roanoke and promotes investment instead in restorative justice, according to its Facebook page. The group organizes using social media and can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

“We’re an abolitionist group, so we would rather this punitive system not exist,” Durant said. “Even a baby step, like taking away tear gas or removing those militarized weapons.”