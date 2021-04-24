Roanoke protesters rally for systemic justice, not just police accountability

A guilty verdict for one police officer in Minnesota is a far cry from justice for all, said a group protesting outside law enforcement headquarters in downtown Roanoke on Saturday evening.
“We’re in front of the Roanoke City Police Department, and today we are here acknowledging the small win of the Chauvin conviction,” said Tatiana Durant, an organizer of No Justice No Peace Roanoke. “We’re here to breathe a little, but also acknowledge we still have a lot of work to do.”
Protesters acknowledged some closure last week in the case of George Floyd, a Black man whom jurors determined was murdered by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. But the assembly in Roanoke said it also grieved for Ma’Khia Bryant, a Black teenager killed by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer on the same day Chauvin was convicted.
“There’s still a lot of work to do,” Durant said from beneath a raincoat and face mask. “We did this almost daily over the summer. We’re starting back, and we’re probably not going to do it daily, but as we deem it necessary.”
Last weekend in the same spot, Durant said protesters with No Justice No Peace Roanoke held a similar rally for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man killed earlier this month by police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. During the rally Saturday, Durant led more than a dozen people in chanting names of people killed by police.
“In Roanoke, and even in Minneapolis where this all really started, nothing has really changed,” said Durant, a student at Hollins University.
A system of disciplinary inequality persists across the United States, Durant said, and is most visible when police kill Black people — like Kionte Spencer, a Hidden Valley High School student shot to death in 2016 by Roanoke County Police officers — in overwhelming numbers nationwide. Authorities never released the names of the officers involved in the Spencer shooting, Durant said.
“This system is more than just our police,” Durant said. “It happens in the jail, it happens in our schools, it happens on city council. It happens everywhere, but especially the overtly punitive systems need to be gotten out of our city.”
No Justice No Peace Roanoke seeks abolition of the punitive justice system in Roanoke and promotes investment instead in restorative justice, according to its Facebook page. The group organizes using social media and can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
“We’re an abolitionist group, so we would rather this punitive system not exist,” Durant said. “Even a baby step, like taking away tear gas or removing those militarized weapons.”
Not much progress has been made toward those ends, Durant said. Regardless, protesters chanted for change in the Saturday evening rain outside the dark windows of the Roanoke Police Department.