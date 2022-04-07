Roanoke Ramada property bought by city

Roanoke's Ramada Inn property on Franklin Road is now owned by the city.

The city, which purchased it for $3.6 million, will demolish the building that was damaged by flooding over the years and reserve the land for stormwater management. No new buildings or development will be allowed, said Marc Nelson, the city's economic development director.

The closing was on March 29. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided most of the money for the purchase.

Crews will remove contents during the next two weeks and then shift to removal of asbestos and demolition for four to five months after that, Nelson said.

The Ramada, at 1927 Franklin Road, was built in 1970 by a once-vibrant local lodging chain but has fallen in disrepair and become a magnet for people without homes.

The Ramada sits less than half a mile from a set of office, research, education and health care centers built by Carilion Clinic, Virginia Tech and through a collaboration between the two. Motel guests have been able to see a red crane building a $300 million expansion of Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but also people who appear to be homeless going to and from hangouts and panhandling spots.

The federal government program that pays 75% of the cost to remove flood-damaged structures agreed to cover the hotel property, which sits on either side of a quick-to-flood stream. The city, which will provide the remaining 25%. The city has access to more than $1 million to remove the Ramada structure.

In its heyday, the motel operated as the Holiday Inn South. With its banquet rooms, restaurant, 50-foot swimming pool and four floors of guest rooms, it was one of a number of area Holiday Inns built by American Motor Inns, a Roanoke-based company that once had 53 Holiday Inns in eight states and the Caribbean. AMI, as it was called, for a time operated its headquarters from an office center behind the motel.

The government has documented at least a dozen floods in the immediate area since 1978. After an especially damaging storm in 2005, the Ramada’s banquet room had 20 inches of floodwater and the hotel had $288,000 in damage, the owner said at the time.

The Ramada property is currently assessed at $2.5 million for tax purposes by the city.

