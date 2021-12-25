 Skip to main content
Roanoke records its warmest Christmas on record

Saturday was Roanoke's warmest Christmas on record.

Roanoke officially reached a high temperature of 69 degrees, eclipsing the 68 recorded on Dec. 25 in 1964 and 1982. Local weather data begins in 1912.

Lynchburg tied its record Christmas high of 72 degrees, set in 1982.

Blacksburg reached 60, but that was several degrees short of the 68 recorded in 1982.

The Christmas warmth was a contrast to a year ago, when 1 to 4 inches of snow covered the Roanoke and New River valleys for the first white Christmas in a decade. Roanoke's high temperature barely cleared the freezing mark, at 33 degrees, on Christmas a year ago.

The coldest Christmas high temperature on record at Roanoke was 11 degrees in 1983, following a low of -4, also a Dec. 25 record.

Virginia's warmth is an extension of unseasonable warmth underneath strong high pressure centered over the central U.S. Temperatures were pushing well into the 80s in parts of Texas on Saturday. Southwest flow ahead of a low and cold front over the Ohio Valley helped augment the warmth over Virginia.

Warm temperatures relative to late December will not be making any quick exit, with 50s and 60s high temperatures forecast throughout much of the week ahead.

The warm high pressure system over the central U.S. will become stuck as an extremely cold pocket of air dips into the northwest U.S.

Some of the same locations that experienced unprecedented high temperatures well above 100 last summer in the northwest U.S. and southwest Canada will fall many degrees below zero, with snow possibly even reaching into lower elevations around Seattle and Portland where temperatures of 105 to 116 occurred in late June and early July.

Warmth may eventually erode over the eastern U.S. by the first week of January, but that is not certain yet.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

