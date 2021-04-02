Roanoke region to open vaccination to everyone on Monday

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated starting Monday in the Roanoke region.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts on Friday announced that as demand from those in Phase 1 wanes and as doses of COVID-19 vaccines increase, clinics will open up next week to the general population.

But before invitations go out to everyone on the preregistration list, public health officials are asking that people who qualify under Phase 1 use the links sent to them to make an appointment. Anyone who hasn't received a link or is having trouble registering should email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov or call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday said all Virginians would be eligible for vaccinations by mid-April or sooner if their health districts move to Phase 2.

The Roanoke and Alleghany districts had just moved to Phase 1c on Friday, inviting workers in that category to come to a 5,000-dose clinic. Appointments were being filled at a slower rate than they had been, signaling that it was time to open vaccinations to all.

As vaccine supplies have increased, so, too, have the places that people can go to get their shots. Many pharmacies are vaccinating people, and more private providers are being added.

Nearly half of all Virginians were eligible for vaccination under Phase 1a and 1b. As of Friday, about 30% of the population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

