Roanoke region to open vaccination to everyone on Monday
1 comment
breaking

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated can be vaccinated starting Monday in the Roanoke region.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts on Friday announced that as demand from those in Phase 1 wanes and as doses of COVID-19 vaccines increase, clinics will open up next week to the general population.

But before invitations go out to everyone on the preregistration list, public health officials are asking that people who qualify under Phase 1 use the links sent to them to make an appointment. Anyone who hasn't received a link or is having trouble registering should email RCAHDCovidResponse@vdh.virginia.gov or call 540-613-6597 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday said all Virginians would be eligible for vaccinations by mid-April or sooner if their health districts move to Phase 2.

The Roanoke and Alleghany districts had just moved to Phase 1c on Friday, inviting workers in that category to come to a 5,000-dose clinic. Appointments were being filled at a slower rate than they had been, signaling that it was time to open vaccinations to all.

As vaccine supplies have increased, so, too, have the places that people can go to get their shots. Many pharmacies are vaccinating people, and more private providers are being added.

Nearly half of all Virginians were eligible for vaccination under Phase 1a and 1b. As of Friday, about 30% of the population had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

 

Friday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,538 to 622,339

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 73 to 26,609

Statewide deaths: Up 11 to 10,279

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 3 to 1,273

Bath County: 251*

Bedford County: Up 8 to 6,095

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 2,419

Buena Vista: 867

Covington: Up 1 to 571

Craig County: 273

Floyd County: Up 4 to 802

Franklin County: Up 8 to 3,859

Giles County: Up 4 to 1,163

Lexington: 1,151*

Lynchburg: Up 19 to 7,239

Montgomery County: Up 26 to 8,820

Pulaski County: 2,463

Radford: Up 7 to 2,021

Roanoke: Up 13 to 8,017

Roanoke County: Up 15 to 7,803

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 1,448

Salem: Up 4 to 1,990

Wythe County: Up 6 to 2,365

*Represents a locality that that has had no change in at least four days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

