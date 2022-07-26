Roanoke region's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rose during past week

The COVID-19 pandemic and its latest contagious variant continue to negatively affect community health, according to numbers released Tuesday public health officials.

"As expected, we continue to have high levels of COVID-19 activity as the omicron BA.5 variant continues to widely circulate," the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said in its weekly coronavirus update.

Both laboratory cases and new hospitalizations rose over the past week, the health district said. Confirmed cases in the district, which includes the cities of Roanoke, Salem and Covington, along with Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties, stand at 68,692, representing an increase of 721.

As of Monday, 43 persons within the district were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 35 occurred during the past week. The health district attributed most of the new cases to the variants BA.5 or BA.4.

"All RCAHD jurisdictions are at medium or high community transmission levels. We strongly recommend that individuals assess their risk tolerance for COVID-19 and take the appropriate level of precautions to protect themselves and others, including wearing masks in indoor public spaces," the health district said.

The health department said the public can call (540) 283-5050 to get an appointment for free COVID-19 primary doses and boosters.