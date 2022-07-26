 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Roanoke region's COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rose during past week

  • 0

The COVID-19 pandemic and its latest contagious variant continue to negatively affect community health, according to numbers released Tuesday public health officials.

"As expected, we continue to have high levels of COVID-19 activity as the omicron BA.5 variant continues to widely circulate," the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said in its weekly coronavirus update.

Both laboratory cases and new hospitalizations rose over the past week, the health district said. Confirmed cases in the district, which includes the cities of Roanoke, Salem and Covington, along with Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties, stand at 68,692, representing an increase of 721.

As of Monday, 43 persons within the district were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 35 occurred during the past week. The health district attributed most of the new cases to the variants BA.5 or BA.4.

People are also reading…

"All RCAHD jurisdictions are at medium or high community transmission levels. We strongly recommend that individuals assess their risk tolerance for COVID-19 and take the appropriate level of precautions to protect themselves and others, including wearing masks in indoor public spaces," the health district said.

The health department said the public can call (540) 283-5050 to get an appointment for free COVID-19 primary doses and boosters.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California's largest wildfire this year forces thousands to flee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert