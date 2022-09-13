Roanoke region's virus update: COVID-19 levels remain high; new cases of West Nile virus cause concern

The latest news regarding COVID-19 in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts is much as it has been for the past several months: community transmission levels remain high, although stable.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, health district director, said Tuesday that cases continued to be reported, although the proliferation of home testing kits complicate having firm numbers on the current state of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations from COVID have declined, but only slightly, she said.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control, transmission levels remain high in most localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys. Craig, Floyd and Franklin counties are at medium transmission level, the CDC reported Thursday in its most recent weekly update.

The recent general availability of new COVID-19 variant vaccines is likely to reduce the number of cases and transmissions, Morrow said.

Morrow also reported one new monkeypox case in the district, but no new cases of hepatitis A, a disease that has recorded unusually high numbers in the district since late last year.

Information about vaccines for COVID-19 or monkeypox is available at the health district's website www.vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke

Of more immediate concern to health officials are two recently reported cases of West Nile virus from people in southeast Vinton. That is a mosquito-borne disease that can cause conditions from fever and body aches to meningitis or encephalitis.

Morrow said West Nile virus occurs rarely with no recent reports of it in the local health district since 2018. Still, it's cause for awareness if not concern, she said.

The source of the mosquitoes that infected the two residents is being investigated but has not been identified, Morrow said.

Residents should focus on eliminating sources of standing water where mosquitoes breed, wear protective clothing outside or insect repellant, she advised.