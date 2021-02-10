Roanoke Rescue Mission clinic brings vaccine to vulnerable population

Nearly 100 people staying at the Roanoke Rescue Mission were able to start the COVID-19 vaccination process Wednesday, extending protection to one of the region’s most vulnerable populations.

The Rescue Mission and other homeless shelters became eligible for the vaccine with the launch of Phase 1b last month.

Susan Matthews, who came to the mission last summer to get back on her feet, said Wednesday’s vaccination clinic was a moment she’d been looking forward to.

“I feel relieved,” said Matthews, 62. “I feel like I am doing my duty as a citizen.”

The vaccination clinic, organized by the health department, marked the first targeted event offered for people without housing in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

New Horizons Healthcare also has been allocated doses to administer to its unhoused clients, officials said. Outreach to the homeless will continue and expand as the vaccine rollout goes on.

Such work is key to ensuring that there is equity in how the shots are being distributed, said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, district health director.