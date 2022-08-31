Roanoke resident dies from injuries in Aug. 23 fire

A person who was hospitalized after an Aug. 23 house fire in Roanoke has died from their injuries, according to the city fire department.

Roanoke first responders, dispatched at approximately 7 a.m. to the 1500 block of Andrews Road Northwest, found heavy smoke coming from the residence. They removed one person and a dog from the house according to fire officials, who did not identify the victim.

The dog also died, fire officials said.

Damage to the structure has been estimated at $40,000. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed as the city fire marshal continues to investigate the incident.