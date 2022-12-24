Roanoke residents discuss coping with power outage in freezing weather

About 25,000 Virginians are without power, including thousands from the Roanoke and New River valleys, according to Appalachian Power.

That number was a reduction from the 36,000 without electricity in Appalachian Power’s service area at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Strong winds and bitter cold temperatures the day before had caused power outages to about 50,000 across much of the utility zone.

Late Saturday afternoon, about 6,500 homes in Roanoke and Roanoke County — and thousands more in the New River Valley — were still without power, according to AEP’s website.

Roanoke announced in a 6:40 p.m. email that city government was coordinating with the Central Church of the Brethren, at 416 Church Ave. S.W., for a warming shelter. Those who need the service may enter the side door or follow the ramp to the rear entrance. Electronic device charging is available there, and a 9 p.m. service was scheduled for those who want to attend.

Hundreds of additional line workers from other states began arriving in Virginia on Saturday, with more expected to arrive on Sunday, according to Appalachian. Power restoration will likely extend into Tuesday in areas with extreme damage, the utility said in a 6:09 p.m. email.

In such neighborhoods as Roanoke's Grandin Road area, homes without power on one street could see neighbors on an adjacent street with the lights on.

At least 21 homes on Westover Avenue Southwest were without power, according to the company’s mobile app.

The outages hit residents McNair Mittel and her mother, Annette Poore, especially hard .

Mittel, who has stage 4 brain cancer, came home after six weeks at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, just for her power to go out less than an hour after returning to her Westover residence.

She and her mother spent Friday night huddled in the one room with a fireplace, allowing them to keep warm throughout the night before Mittel's uncle hooked up a generator to the residence early Saturday morning.

She said she was lucky they were also able to get the boiler working by Saturday afternoon, so she and her mom had heat and could turn on a few appliances to make food.

“Right now we have the fridge working, a microwave and an instant pot,” Poore said Saturday afternoon.

The family said the hardest part of 24 hours without heat during the holiday season, when so many businesses were closed, was getting hot food delivered.

“It took two hours last night just to have some soup delivered to the house,” Mittel said, adding that it isn’t easy for her to get food for herself.

The two were thankful for their family helping them out and will be spending Christmas Eve with nearby kin, but Mittel said that uncertainty about power restoration weighs on her.

“It’s hard after being gone so long to come home and have to deal with this,” she said. “It’s kind of like adding insult to injury. But we will be just fine. We have everything we need until it’s fixed.

Poore added, “Thank goodness for friends and smart family members,” referring to her brother hooking up the generator and fixing the boiler.

Meghan Guilliams, who also lives on Westover Avenue, said her home thermostat read 44 degrees on Saturday afternoon, even with the plentiful sunshine pouring into her upstairs apartment.

She and her cats were braving the weather, with Guilliams bundling up and the cats basking in the sunshine.

She said she was frustrated with Appalachian’s lack of communication from Friday until Saturday afternoon, before the utility sent out a notice saying power was expected to be returned to the street by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Guilliams said she will likely have to throw all of her refrigerated food, but will only have to stay at her apartment one more night before going to visit family for Christmas.

Cody Carter, who lives near Dixie Caverns, said power at the residence he shares with his wife had been off since early Friday morning, and the couple had run out of propane to run their fireplace.

Carter said that he, his wife and two dogs can stay with family nearby, but was a bit frustrated that some area stores seemed to have hiked up the price of propane after the temperature plummeted.

“We usually pay $2.60 per gallon, but some stores have prices as high as $4,” he said. “Another place we went to wasn’t able to fill our tank because the locks to the propane station had frozen over.”

Carter said that according to Appalachian’s website, he should have power restored Saturday night.

Salem spokesman Mike Stevens said about 400 customers were without power between Friday and early Saturday morning, but the city’s electrical department had restored power to all customers by Saturday afternoon.

Only one Virginia location, a church in Bristol, was offering shelter to displaced residents, according to the American Red Cross website.

About 90 percent of customers still without service are in Virginia, according to AEP.