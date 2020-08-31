Roanoke, Salem go back to school, but in different ways

Roanoke and Salem school buses are back on the road this week, although reopening plans are keeping buses emptier than normal.
Monday was the first day of classes for the neighboring Roanoke Valley districts, as well as for Craig County. Roanoke students are virtual for at least the first nine weeks, with some exceptions, and Salem students are in-person one day per week for at least the first two weeks of school. Craig County's plan phases in students' return to classrooms starting this week with one day per student.
Under the overcast, drizzling sky, few students stepped off each bus that arrived to Salem's Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem; on some buses, only two students exited.
Principal Jamie Garst said he was expecting about 150 students on Monday. The middle school usually holds 940 students.
The decrease is largely due to the district operating at 25% capacity for the first two weeks. Students were divided into four groups and assigned a day to attend in-person. About 28% of the district's 3,886 students opted to remain fully remote, according to spokesman Mike Stevens.
Garst greeted his students and asked their grade, directing them to signs based on their grade to enter the school.
"Welcome aboard," Garst told one sixth grader, who paused to look up at the tall building in front of him before shuffling inside to begin his middle school career.
At Round Hill Elementary in northwest Roanoke, small groups of students gathered for classes as other teachers met with students online.
Second grade teacher Michelle Jocz said she had been anxious to begin her virtual classes, thinking there would be numerous technology problems to troubleshoot.
But her reading class went well, she said. She had "huge participation," and her students seemed excited, Jocz said.
She kept her video meeting room open in between classes so students could reach her with any questions.
Down the hall in Anita Ungs' class, four first graders were getting oriented with their computers and diligently put on their masks when visitors entered the room. (Students are allowed to take a "mask break" when they are seated at their desks and no one else is nearby.)
The students showed Superintendent Verletta White, who toured the school, their plastic boxes where they keep their school supplies.
The students also have a clear Plexiglas screen for their desks. The students call the screens "TVs," Ungs explained.
"They came up with that," she said. "I was like, 'Sure, let's run with it.'"
Roanoke students are online for the first nine weeks, with some exceptions for certain students who are in a special education program for more than half the day, who are level one English language learners or who need extra help to graduate.
English Language Learners Programs Supervisor Corey Allder said the district held a summer program for small groups of students, which proved beneficial.
"We saw it was feasible with a lot of safety measures," he said.
Approximately 507 students are in-person the first week, and another 75 are expected to start next week, according to figures provided by spokesman Justin McLeod. The district's total enrollment on Monday was 13,786, which White said was similar to last year's first day of school.
Third grade teacher Ellen Berry had just finished reading the book "First Day Jitters" when White walked into the room.
"I have first day jitters, too!" White said, telling the students it was her first day of school in Roanoke as superintendent.
"I always like to shake out my jitters," she told them. "We're going to have some good fun together [this year.]"
