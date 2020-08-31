Roanoke, Salem go back to school, but in different ways

"Welcome aboard," Garst told one sixth grader, who paused to look up at the tall building in front of him before shuffling inside to begin his middle school career.

At Round Hill Elementary in northwest Roanoke, small groups of students gathered for classes as other teachers met with students online.

Second grade teacher Michelle Jocz said she had been anxious to begin her virtual classes, thinking there would be numerous technology problems to troubleshoot.

But her reading class went well, she said. She had "huge participation," and her students seemed excited, Jocz said.

She kept her video meeting room open in between classes so students could reach her with any questions.

Down the hall in Anita Ungs' class, four first graders were getting oriented with their computers and diligently put on their masks when visitors entered the room. (Students are allowed to take a "mask break" when they are seated at their desks and no one else is nearby.)

The students showed Superintendent Verletta White, who toured the school, their plastic boxes where they keep their school supplies.

The students also have a clear Plexiglas screen for their desks. The students call the screens "TVs," Ungs explained.