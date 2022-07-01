 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, roanoke.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hopkins-Lacy Branch Group
top story

Roanoke School Board extends superintendent's contract, approves budget

  • 0

The Roanoke School Board this week extended the contract of Superintendent of Schools Verletta White and approved its budget for the 2022-23 school year.

Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to add two years to White's initial four-year contract, which will now extend until 2026.

White came to Roanoke in July 2020 as superintendent after working as a teacher and education administrator in her native Baltimore County, Maryland.

Her 2020 contract paid $217,000 annually and called for a $10,000 annual annuity payment. Tuesday's vote to amend White's contract didn't cite numbers, but said she would receive the same salary increase and supplemental pay given to "other twelve (12) month administrative employees."

The vote to extend White's contract was unanimous, as was the school board's approval of a $292.28 million budget for the coming fiscal year.

According to the budget's narrative, about 14,000 students were enrolled in city schools during the 2021-22 academic year. Approximately 41.5% of students were black, 32.0% white, 17.2% Hispanic, 5.8%  two or more races, and 3.4% Asian or another race.

Verletta White RCPS photo 062620 p02

Verletta White

 Courtesy of Roanoke City Public Schools
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Blacksburg woman receives $5,600 in mystery checks

CASEY: Blacksburg woman receives $5,600 in mystery checks

Companies in Maryland and Florida are purportedly trying to pay Genevieve Gwynne with three $1,800 checks drawn on banks in New York and Arkansas. Those banks are real, but the companies say the checks are phony. Gwynn doesn't understand why they would be sending her money at all. She suspects it's a scam.

Roanoke physician injured in plane crash

Roanoke physician injured in plane crash

James T. 'Tim' Callis' single-engine plane has just taken on fuel when it began circling back toward Ohio County Airport in a rural area of western Kentucky. An eyewitness was quoted as saying the plane then nosedived and crashed.

Watch Now: Related Video

China's president visits Hong Kong: Xi hails territory 'risen from the ashes'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert