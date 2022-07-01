Roanoke School Board extends superintendent's contract, approves budget

The Roanoke School Board this week extended the contract of Superintendent of Schools Verletta White and approved its budget for the 2022-23 school year.

Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to add two years to White's initial four-year contract, which will now extend until 2026.

White came to Roanoke in July 2020 as superintendent after working as a teacher and education administrator in her native Baltimore County, Maryland.

Her 2020 contract paid $217,000 annually and called for a $10,000 annual annuity payment. Tuesday's vote to amend White's contract didn't cite numbers, but said she would receive the same salary increase and supplemental pay given to "other twelve (12) month administrative employees."

The vote to extend White's contract was unanimous, as was the school board's approval of a $292.28 million budget for the coming fiscal year.

According to the budget's narrative, about 14,000 students were enrolled in city schools during the 2021-22 academic year. Approximately 41.5% of students were black, 32.0% white, 17.2% Hispanic, 5.8% two or more races, and 3.4% Asian or another race.

