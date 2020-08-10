Roanoke School Board mulls virtual reopening plan

The Roanoke School Board late Tuesday was debating an online-only approach for the majority of students through the first nine weeks of the 2020–21 school year.
The board still had not voted just before 10 p.m. on the district’s recommended phased reopening plan, following numerous comments and sharp questions from some board members about the rationale for the change.
Under that plan, most students would take classes fully online for the first nine weeks, and certain students would have the opportunity to be in the classroom four days per week. Contingent on COVID-19 case levels, pre-K through fifth grade students beginning in the second quarter would attend in-person two days per week. All students would attend four days per week in the third nine weeks, and students would attend five days per week in the final quarter. Students also would have the option to remain online the entire school year.
Superintendent Verletta White said the division’s reopening task force favored a more cautious plan upon a holistic review of data points.
”Our level of transmission is in the ‘substantial’ range, unfortunately,” she said. “And while we are in what is called the ‘lull’ this week … according to local health officials, this could be the calm before the storm because college students are on their way back. We cannot just throw caution to the wind.”
Parents, students and teachers anxiously waited nearly the entire summer to receive a verdict on how Roanoke schools would open Aug. 31. White first presented a proposal in mid-July to send all grades back to the classroom four days per week. But the reopening task force last week unanimously recommended a fully virtual plan.
Nearly every seat in William Fleming High School’s cafeteria was taken during Tuesday’s meeting, with more than a dozen parents speaking on the topic during the public comment period. A majority spoke in favor of an in-person option.
”Having no in-person education for our children feels like an abdication of our responsibility,” parent Tim Witten said.
Parent Stephanie Oliver questioned what factors were “so immense” that the district decided to dramatically modify its proposal.
”We are talking about squandering children’s futures,” Oliver said. “And I beg you to not do that.”
Parent Heather Lawson praised the virtual school start, as did parent Jennifer Evans, who called it the “safest and most responsible way to open schools.
Why the plan changed
The initial plan called for a minimum of 3 feet physical distancing with masks in order to have 70% capacity four days per week. White said 6 feet distancing is now needed due to the COVID-19 caseload. That change “makes all the difference” when it comes to capacity, White said.
White asked the community to “avoid blaming teachers.”
”It’s not about teachers not wanting to come back,” White said. “It’s about space and capacity.”
Four other models were developed in lieu of the initial four-day plan. Three of those continued to present various space and staffing issues, White said. The phased reopening was the “most feasible proposal.”
Approximately 64% of the division’s enrollment filled out the division’s most recent intent form; 52% of those respondents chose in-person instruction, Chief of Security Chris Perkins reported. For planning purposes, the district assumed the remainder of students intended to participate in-person, which brought the total enrollment for in-person instruction to 69%, within the initial plan’s capacity.
What’s in the plan
Certain students will be able to attend in-person up to four days per week: those who spend more than half of their school day in a special education program, who attend Forest Park Academy or Noel C. Taylor Academy at Oakland and need extra support to graduate in June, and level one English language learners. Families of those 877 students will be notified to discuss in-person instruction, according to Executive Director of Special Education Haley Poland.
There also will be opportunities on a case-by-case basis for small groups to meet one day per week, as agreed upon between parents and teachers, White previously said.
Greg Johnston, the executive director for K-5 instruction, pledged a different, better approach to virtual learning than when schools first closed in the spring.
There will be a mix of synchronous and asynchronous virtual instruction, which will all take place on the learning management system Canvas. Flexible times for synchronous instruction will be available to meet the varying needs of families, Johnston said.
Elementary students will spend about three hours per day completing activities, according to the plan. That goes up to four to five hours for middle school students and five to six hours for high school students.
Staff will be asked to work in school buildings, White said. She assured staff that “we’re doing everything that we can” to avoid furloughs and layoffs.
