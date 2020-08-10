Roanoke School Board mulls virtual reopening plan

The Roanoke School Board late Tuesday was debating an online-only approach for the majority of students through the first nine weeks of the 2020–21 school year.

The board still had not voted just before 10 p.m. on the district’s recommended phased reopening plan, following numerous comments and sharp questions from some board members about the rationale for the change.

Under that plan, most students would take classes fully online for the first nine weeks, and certain students would have the opportunity to be in the classroom four days per week. Contingent on COVID-19 case levels, pre-K through fifth grade students beginning in the second quarter would attend in-person two days per week. All students would attend four days per week in the third nine weeks, and students would attend five days per week in the final quarter. Students also would have the option to remain online the entire school year.

Superintendent Verletta White said the division’s reopening task force favored a more cautious plan upon a holistic review of data points.