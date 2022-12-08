Roanoke school board reviews changing daily schedule, ending transportation contract

Amid persistent transportation issues, Roanoke City Public Schools continues weighing options to fix the problem — including terminating the division’s transportation contractor.

During a work session held Wednesday, city school board members heard several alternatives addressing the reliability of school buses to follow student pickup and delivery schedules consistenly, an issue that’s become a chronic source of dissatisfaction.

Late and unreliable school buses have sparked persistent complaints from parents and guardians. They’ve expressed complaints in person at recent school board and by calling and emailing school officials.

Chris Perkins, the school division’s chief operating officer, said that the issue has created inequality among students in Roanoke.

“Students who can get there, and have the means to get themselves there, are getting there,” Perkins said during Wednesday’s work session. “And those who can’t are showing up late, and being penalized.”

City schools’ relationship with Durham School Services has been rocky since the transportation contractor was hired in 2019 to employ drivers and operate buses. Late bus deliveries began in the first week Durham took over the role and frustrated school board members have since threatened to excercise what one called a “nuclear option” terminating the business relationship.

School bus driver shortages are not unique to city schools, as regional and national public school divisions have struggled to find enough drivers since the pandemic ended. Raising drivers’ pay and benefits have been tried as employment incentives, with limited success.

Currently, Durham School Services has 122 available drivers to cover 144 bus routes twice daily. While there are currently 39 applications for bus driver positions being processed by Durham, it’s uncertain whether the needed positions can be filled soon.

During its Dec. 13 meeting, the city school board will consider whether to change its daily schedule of when the school day begins and ends as an attempt to improve transportation efficiency.

Another alternative under consideration is to fire its transportation contractor. On Oct. 28, the school division sent a letter to stating that “...if the staffing shortages and delivery delays have not been substantially improved by Feb. 1, 2023,” the district would consider terminating its contract with 120 days notice.

Several board members expressed dissatisfaction with Durham during Wednesday’s meeting. Natasha Saunders expressed interest in working with both Durham and another contractor, and separating routes, with Durham covering elementary and middle schools, and a second contractor covering high school bus routes.

“I just feel like, with all due respect to them [Durham], I know there is a contract in place, but it feels like the contract is not necessarily being held up at both ends,” Saunders said.

If the contract was terminated, Roanoke City Public Schools could either choose a new contractor, or operated the buses in-house, according to Perkins.

If bus services were handled by the school system itself, the cost for services would likely cost between $4 and $5 million dollars more per year, plus possible unforeseen costs. However, even with a different contractor, the same problems with finding bus drivers might not be resolved.

The only options up for a possible vote on Dec. 13 are whether or not school schedules will change.

The first possibility would be to change to a three-system, with some or all elementary schools starting class at 7:15 a.m., middle school classes starting at 8:15 a.m., and High School and special programs starting at 9:15. A sub-option also presented would switch the start times for middle and high schools.

Robert Mitchem, city schools assistant transportation director, said that a three-bell system would solve a lot of issues with buses arriving on time.

“When we went to two bells in 2009, we’ve struggled with drivers ever since,” Mitchem said.

The other option would be to open school doors earlier, with elementary schools opening at 7 a.m., and all others at 8 a.m. An option that would involve new costs, such as providing morning child care services for elementary students, and having staff arrive earlier than usual.

Board members expressed concerns about changing school schedules, with Diane Casola in particular saying that the changes would have “unplanned for” costs for students and teachers.

Perkins again reiterated his point that no option presented would come without problems.

“We’re happy to fire Durham,” Perkins said. “But that option would also require a change that would be a bigger disruption than what we’re discussing.”

While the schedule change options will be on the board’s Dec. 13 agenda, the option still remains for Roanoke City schools to make no change, rather than make adjustments for a new schedule with only a three-week break for parents to make adjustments.

Eli Jamison, school board chairwoman, closed the meeting voicing concerns for what might happen if the school decides to make no changes for the coming semester.

“If we don’t think we can successfully make the change, then we shouldn’t make it,” Jamison said. “But then the same students will suffer learning loss that are suffering right now.”