Roanoke schools begin distributing free gun locks

Beginning this week, Roanoke school parents and guardians can pick up free gun locks to use in their homes.

The gun locks were made available to the school division by the city's Gun Violence Prevention Commission, which bought 8,000 locks for about $27,000 through a local government contractor.

Joe Cobb, a city council member and the chair of the commission, said he hopes the locks will reduce city youth access to guns.

“The hope for impact is that it will prevent incidents of gun violence, accidental or intentional,” Cobb said Wednesday. “We're also hoping that it will reduce the number of guns that are accessible to children. And it will increase safety conversations in the household.”

“I think one of our big questions is always access, particularly underage youth who cannot legally purchase guns,” he continued. “How do they get access to them? And while the distribution of these locks may not fully answer that question, I think it will give us some insight into that bigger question.”

Roanoke's school division said in a post on its Facebook page Tuesday that its interoffice mail team was busy delivering gun locks to area school buildings. Families were invited to call their students' respective schools to receive a lock.

“We basically had them shipped to the main administrative office,” Cobb said. “Then Chris Perkins, the chief operating officer, his role was to get them distributed out to all of the different schools. As parents come in for end of school things, they can have access to a gun lock.”

Gun locks are also available at several Carilion Clinic locations and the city’s police department, the city schools Facebook post said.

Cobb said city schools will provide opportunities for parents to pick up locks during the summer, too.

“They were also going to utilize events during the summer, like RCPS+, and then the Back-to-School Extravaganza,” the councilman said. “It's not just going to be a one and done thing here at the end of school. It's going to really go throughout the summer and the back to school stuff this fall.”

Cobb suspected parents may have “mixed responses” to the distribution of the locks, but added the effort to make them available indicates that the city cares about the safety of its children.

“This is a tangible way that we can confirm our efforts towards safety,” Cobb said.

The distribution of the locks comes about a week after 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The gunman in that incident carried an AR-15-style assault rifle. Cobb said Roanoke’s free gun locks don’t “address the larger question of assault rifle bans.”

“We've banned firearms in all of our public buildings that the city has authority over, including the Roanoke City Public Schools, but that clearly hasn't stopped people from bringing them in. We can only do legally what the state allows us to do as a locality. That has been dictated by what the federal laws are,” Cobb said. “We're just going continue to do our prevention and intervention efforts.”

