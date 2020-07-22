Roanoke schools' digital 'town hall' will address school reopening questions Thursday evening

Roanoke families, teachers and community members will be able to have questions answered Thursday about Roanoke City Public Schools’ proposed reopening plan during a virtual town hall hosted by Superintendent Verletta White.

The district has pledged to answer as many questions as possible during the town hall from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The plan tentatively involves sending students to the classroom four full days per week, Mondays through Thursdays. A fully remote, online option also will be available.

The plan is contingent on at least 30% of students choosing the remote option, leaving parents wondering how the plan may change if that doesn't happen. Although that threshold was met in the district's initial survey, only 60% of the district's enrollment completed the survey, so the figure could shift as the district collects formal responses.

The Roanoke Education Association, a local chapter of the Virginia Education Association, published a statement Monday calling for the district to scale back its plan to a maximum of two days per week of in-person learning or 100% virtual.