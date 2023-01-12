Roanoke schools foresee revenue increase despite enrollment decline

Correction Jan. 12, 2023, 6:30 p.m.: The originally published version of this article, which has been updated, incorrectly reported a projected revenue increase in the upcoming fiscal year as a budget surplus. The article also incorrectly reported the connection between enrollment averages and expenditures.

Roanoke City Public Schools officials are expecting to go into the 2023-24 school year with an increase in revenue, despite a projected drop in student enrollment.

According to Kathleen Jackson, the school division's chief financial officer, the increase is currently expected to hover somewhere around $5 million, though that number could vary depending on what enrollment estimate is used while budgeting for the upcoming school year.

Jackson said that, from the previous school year to this one, the district saw an enrollment decline of 96 students. However, the Virginia Department of Education estimates the school division's enrollment decline for 2023-24 to be 275 students.

“I’m not sure where that estimate comes from,” Jackson said. “We may use a more local estimate for funding predictions, and of course, using local estimates is fairly common.”

However, even if a drop occurs at the level predicted by the state's department of education, Jackson said that she would still expect a revenue increase from the city and state.

“If we were to expect that big a dip, it would be substantial, but we would still see a year-over-year increase, just a more modest one.”

All Virginia school districts are required to approve budgets for the upcoming school year no later than April, and Jackson said that, between now and the deadline, the revenue estimate may increase as the district receives new guidelines from the state legislature.