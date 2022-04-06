Roanoke schools plan April 20 safety summit after gunfire incidents

Roanoke City Public Schools plan to host a virtual school safety summit April 20 to discuss methods that could be used to keep gun violence out of city schools, Superintendent Verletta White said Tuesday.

“Our school system is a microcosm of what we see in our city,” White said during the Roanoke School Board’s regular meeting. “The recent gun violence that we see in the city is spilling over into our schools. Although we know that we’re doing everything we can to make sure that our students stay safe on a daily basis, it is time for us to collectively pause and have a conversation about what else we can do.”

In the last three weeks, two gun-related incidents have impacted city school students. On March 29, a juvenile was detained by police after a gun was fired in a Lucy Addison Middle School bathroom. The school was locked down, but no one was injured.

On March 22, an after-school activity bus carrying five students from James Madison Middle School was struck by a stray bullet in the 2400 block of Salem Turnpike Northwest.

School board chairperson Lutheria Smith said Tuesday that the driver, Marjorie Crawley, “maintained control of the bus, as she always has, and continued to drive the bus into the 2300 block of Loudon Avenue with a flat front tire.”

Crawley radioed for assistance and kept the children onboard calm until police arrived.

“Police do not believe the bus was the target of the shooting, and there has not been an arrest,” Smith said.

The school board recognized Crawley on Tuesday. Smith said her “bravery, calmness, and quick thinking kept students safe in an alarming situation.”

Crawley has worked in the school division since 1973. She thanked everyone in attendance for the recognition.

“I would just like to thank everyone who came to my aid on that day, how they embraced me, and the outpour of love that they showed to me and to the students that were on the bus,” Crawley said. “I’m so humbled to be a part of Roanoke city schools.”

White has hailed Crawley as a “hero.” But she said Tuesday that keeping gun violence out of city schools will require the entire community’s cooperation. The summit April 20 is designed to commence discussion on the topic with a panel of “local, regional and national experts,” she said.

The summit is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the RCPS YouTube channel and aired later on Roanoke Valley Television, cable channel 3.

In the coming days, White said, RCPS will release information on its website that will instruct division students, parents, teachers, administrators and others how to submit their input to panel members prior to the virtual event.

“As parents, you know your children best. As teachers and administrators, we’re with our students every single day. We want you to really add the input so that we can shape this important discussion,” White said. “We can’t do it without you.”

Smith said the school board has heard parents’ demands for solutions.

“We’re not kicking the can,” Smith said. “We want to take thoughtful action, because we can act now and it not be the right decision. We want to ensure that we make the right decision for the safety of our children and our staff for the long haul, not the immediate fix.”

